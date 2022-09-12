School officials from the Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls held their annual Heroes Lunch Celebration on Monday, in honor of first responders and their service in the community.
Though the Catholic school did not pause educational instruction during the pandemic, they did put a hold on the heroes lunch, this being its first year back.
For the last 11 years, minus a two-year break due to COVID-19, the school has hosted the event near 9/11 in honor of those who passed away, have served and those that are currently serving.
"None of the children in our school were alive for what happened on 9/11 but we take this opportunity to thank and remind them of the sacrifice of our first responders, police officers and firefighters in our community," said Carina VanPelt, Holy Rosary Catholic School principal.
The school follows an acronym, G.R.E.A.T., in which the T stands for "togetherness with community." VanPelt says that teaching the students to be good citizens and reminding them to thank those who are protecting them is a great way to address this aspect of their goal.
"We want to build relationships between our students and those that are here to help them, while also modeling the importance of gratitude, modeling the importance of being a good citizen," VanPelt said.
In preparation for the lunch, VanPelt spoke with students, asking them if they were excited and if any wanted to be firefighters or police officers. Many students raised their hands and excitedly shared their desire to serve their community.
The school invited all current and retired first responders, including members of the local fire departments, police stations, sheriff's offices, and paramedics. All active military and veterans were also welcome to attend.
Many firefighters and police officers stood outside the school as two children raised the flag and led the student body in the Pledge of Allegiance.
After introductions, the first responders and students filtered into the cafeteria where they sat together and talked about what it means to serve the community.