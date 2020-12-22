The sounds of caroling, muffled by face masks, echoed through the halls of Dora Erickson Elementary School on Thursday morning.
Instead of having a school assembly or individual visits from Santa Claus to each classroom, the holiday program was held entirely online. Students from Dora Erickson, Westside Elementary School and the district's online elementary program all connected to the video call at the same time. They sang in their classrooms or alone in their bedrooms as the school prepared for Santa to step into the office and greet them.
Bobbi Rooney's sixth-grade class only had half the number of students she taught in past years. She's spent the last four months working around the inability to read her student's facial expressions or getting them to participate in online work. But for subjects that directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, her students were as engaged as they had ever been.
"There is an increased level of awareness in what is happening locally and the global situation. I teach them about current events every year and this investment hasn't happened before," Rooney said.
Thursday was the last in-person day of school in 2020 for Dora Erickson's students, and the majority of eastern Idaho's other public school students. Districts have settled into the unusual rhythms of the "new normal" demanded by the coronavirus for this school year. Multiple school districts and counties in eastern Idaho have begun to see their case numbers go down heading into Christmas break.
During its last week of classes, Idaho Falls School District reported that 10 students and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. That marked the fewest students to test positive in a week since early November and the fewest new cases among employees in months.
Dora Erickson has one of the highest rates of low-income students of any school in Idaho Falls School District: more than 80% of students fall into that category, according to the Idaho Schools report card. The school has an outreach pantry set up in one of its storage rooms to provide coats, clothes and other essentials to students who need them.
Principal Mark Hunsaker said there were concerns with how some of those disadvantaged students would be able to adapt to online learning, even if the school could provide a laptop for every child. He said that teachers and families both deserved a lot of credit for the successes students were able to have this fall.
"These kids are very resilient. Depending on their home lives, some will adapt better to it than others, but, overall, students have done really well," Hunsaker said.
Bonneville Joint School District
More than a quarter of Bonneville's 15,000 students and staff members had been exposed to the virus through a close contact at some point during the school year. Student quarantines peaked in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, with nearly 600 students out around Nov. 10, but the district largely avoided the post-holiday spike in the weeks following the holiday.
District 93 has published a dashboard on its main website since November, running down the district's new virus cases and active rates in detail. That dashboard shows the district ended December with fewer active cases per capita than the rest of Bonneville County for the first time since school began.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the difference was partly due to probable cases, where a family member has tested positive for the virus and students may have symptoms but are not tested.
"Those probables don't always get reported with fidelity back to public health, but people are really good about informing us their children are absent from school and what those reasons are," Woolstenhulme told parents during a Facebook Live session on Dec. 10.
Jefferson and Shelley
Jefferson Joint School District had 159 students out of school on the Thursday before its winter break started. More than 100 of those students were being quarantined by their families after being exposed to COVID-19 outside of the classroom, while only 29 had been close contacts with a positive case at school.
Superintendent Chad Martin said the district had been holding steady on new reported cases since October. Martin said that while having students shifting between in-person and online classes was a challenge, he felt the district's quarantine policy and parent action had successfully helped manage case numbers.
"Very few, if any, close contacts or quarantined kids are showing up as positive cases later on. I think (our parents) are doing a good job of quarantining their kids and that helps keep it out of schools," Martin said.
Shelley School District uses active cases to track the virus's spread within its schools. In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, Shelley High School and the district service center both saw enough cases to temporarily move into a higher phase of virus restrictions. For the high school that meant six positive cases were being tracked at once. Cases have since dropped back down closer to two or three active cases at a time.