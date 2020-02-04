BOISE — A local senator’s bill to add some additional guidelines for school superintendent evaluations to state code is headed to the full Senate.
Sponsored by Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who was an Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee for 12 years before he was elected to the Senate in 2018, the bill says school boards will report data on third-grade literacy and eighth-grade math standardized test scores, as well as a district’s high school graduation rate, to the state Board of Education. It also says evaluations may include information such as a superintendent’s ability to work with trustees on district-specific goals, ability to recruit and develop staff, leadership skills, and ability to engage with parents and the community.
Lent said that, while he learned a lot from the superintendents he worked with in Idaho Falls, his experience in the Senate combined with his work overseeing a training program in the nuclear industry has led him to think school trustees could use more metrics to perform evaluations. He said the bill is “meant in a very gentle way to provide some instruction to school boards.”
“My experience was watching very capable people who were not used to evaluating a senior-level executive with probably 20 or 30 years’ experience in a very detailed field,” he said.
Lent said he would work with the state Board of Education to develop the rules needed to implement the bill. Rob Winslow, the executive director of the Idaho Association of School Administrators, was the only person to testify at the hearing and spoke in support of it, saying he thought the metrics were fair.
“We appreciate all the time that he has spent, and the feedback I have gotten is this is something superintendents can work with,” Winslow said.