Idaho Falls School District 91 is full of students and staff working hard this season to ensure everyone has the best holiday possible, as nearly every school within the district has participated in a variety of different service projects that are making a big difference in the city's holiday spirit.

Members of student government at Idaho Falls High School held their annual school assembly to raise money for gift cards. The gift cards will be given anonymously to 40 of the high school students families in need of a little extra help this year.


