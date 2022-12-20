The after-school SOAR program at A.H. Bush Elementary School made 48 fleece blankets, which are being donated to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Domestic Violence Center.
The Idaho Falls High School Jazz Band performed at Edgemont, Hawthorne, Theresa Bunker and Dora Erickson elementary schools, spreading holiday spirit throughout the community by sharing its talents.
Courtesy of Idaho Falls School District 91
Students throughout the Idaho Falls School District went to work wrapping presents for kids in shelters and even students that go to their own schools.
Courtesy of Idaho Falls School District 91
Skyline High School's choir students spread holiday cheer by singing at a recent Christmas Wish Fundraiser for Promise Ridge, an emergency family shelter in Idaho Falls.
Courtesy of Idaho Falls School District 91
Students at Dora Erickson Elementary School put together food boxes that will help to feed more than 50 families over the holiday break.
Courtesy of Idaho Falls School District 91
The after-school SOAR program at A.H. Bush Elementary School made 48 fleece blankets, which are being donated to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Domestic Violence Center.
Idaho Falls School District 91 is full of students and staff working hard this season to ensure everyone has the best holiday possible, as nearly every school within the district has participated in a variety of different service projects that are making a big difference in the city's holiday spirit.
Members of student government at Idaho Falls High School held their annual school assembly to raise money for gift cards. The gift cards will be given anonymously to 40 of the high school students families in need of a little extra help this year.
All three sixth-grade classrooms at Edgemont Elementary School were given the ages and interests of a family in their school boundaries and "adopted" them for the holiday.
"The students have really been putting themselves in the shoes of those who are less fortunate," said Jessica Jenkins, a teacher at Fox Hollow Elementary School. "They are developing empathy for those in their community and truly coming to understand how to love and care for others through service."
"We had very generous families buy clothing, blankets, toys, gift cards, and several other items for our adopted family," said Derra Isham, a teacher at Edgemont. "The students then spent an afternoon wrapping the presents and they made sure they tied them up with ribbon and bows. The students took great care in wrapping the presents ... it was incredible to see them excited to give to others."
Schools such as Temple View and Hawthorne elementary schools and D91 Online Academy have done their part in giving back to the community by sponsoring a Salvation Army Angel Tree. The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.
Hawthorne staff made it an event and listened to Christmas music while wrapping presents for 79 children.
Theresa Bunker and Ethel Boyes elementary schools are holding clothing drives through Jan. 3 in hopes that their students and families in need will come and pick up winter coats, boots or gloves.
The Idaho Falls High School Jazz Band is giving back by spreading holiday spirit through the community and sharing its talents. The band played Christmas music at several assemblies throughout the district. Students at Edgemont, Hawthorne, Theresa Bunker and Dora Erickson elementary schools were all able to hear the band perform.
Students at Eagle Rock Middle School gave blankets, hot chocolate and a gift card to several of the school's families in need of help this season.
A.H. Bush Elementary students, through the after-school SOAR program, made 48 fleece blankets, which are being donated to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Domestic Violence Center.
Students at Dora Erickson Elementary School have put together food boxes that will help to feed more than 50 families over the holiday break.
Skyline High School's choir students sang holiday music at a recent Christmas Wish Fundraiser for Promise Ridge, an emergency family shelter in Idaho Falls.
Fox Hollow fifth-graders learned about empathy this year and are making blankets for the Haven and Promise Ridge shelters in Idaho Falls. This is the sixth year that students in Jenkins’ classes have made the blankets.
"Every year we ask that the blankets first go to the children and then to any adults that need them," Jenkins said. "Empathy is much different than sympathy and we want the students to learn the difference and think of what it might be like or feel like to be in their position."
Jenkins said watching the students put their whole hearts into the projects for the kids in the shelter gets her choked up
"Every year we ask students what their favorite gifts from Christmas were and one time a student said he had gotten the softest fuzzy blanket with wolves on it and that it was his favorite gift," Jenkins said. "His mom lived in a shelter and had gotten the blanket for him. My students made that blanket and that will always stick with me."
Jenkins, like many of the teachers throughout the district, feel the service projects make the students better people.
"We are trying to teach them how to make the world a better place. They are really evolving and are becoming loving, supportive, positive parts of society. We teach them that though they are only one person, they can have such a big impact," she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.