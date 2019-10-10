Nine hundred students came through the Museum of Idaho on Wednesday for the third annual STEM at the Museum event. The event provides brief, hands-on science lessons for K-12 students to get them excited about the possibilities in different science fields.
More than a dozen exhibits were set up by the museum staff as well as Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls Zoo and graduate students from the University of Idaho and Idaho State University. Topics ranged from interactive parts of the traveling "Darwin and Dinosaurs" exhibit to demonstrations of electrical power and chemical reactions.
"It is all super fun, especially the electricity one. We got to shock ourselves and each other and learn about power," Alturas sixth-grader Bryan Boza said.
Alturas International Academy was the only school in Idaho Falls that sent all of its students to the STEM event throughout the day. Other students came to the museum from Idaho Falls School District 91, Bonneville Joint School District 93 and smaller schools in the city.
There were 150 students arriving at the museum every hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the maximum amount that could be allowed in for the event. Cathy Riddle, the scientist from Idaho's branch of the American Nuclear Society who helped spearhead the event, said that some schools had to be turned away because the event had quickly filled up with students.
For half of the students, Riddle gave the final demonstration at the end of each hour in the museum's new education center. After running through a few smaller experiments, she combined hydrogen peroxide and potassium iodide into a rapidly-expanding colorful foam known as "elephant toothpaste."
"Chemistry is turning something that could be harmful into something that's fun and safe for kids to touch," Riddle said.
The electricity exhibit was set up by Idaho National Laboratory's education outreach group. The lab also had another table set up in the main exhibit hall to teach students about the radiation-based battery that INL had helped create for the most recent Mars rovers.
Harmon Voselka, a mechanical engineer at the lab who had worked on the batteries, said it was challenging to give the same information to second-graders and eighth-graders but that he hoped the exhibit would inspire the students.
"We use our examples and the coolness of the space program to encourage kids to take on challenges and problems, even if it's not in STEM," Voselka said.
Several of the middle schoolers who came through the museum in the morning said they enjoyed the lesson on the rover's batteries. Alturas seventh-grader Carter Jackson said he really enjoyed the exhibit and that physics and astronomy were his favorite science subjects.
"I like anything about space. You think about all the changes and all the places here on Earth, but our universe is so big and there's even more out there," Carter said.