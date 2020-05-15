Two Idaho Falls High School students who won big at the regional science fair in late February will compete in an international virtual fair next week.
Sophomore Eli Sanders received one of the Best in Fair awards at the Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair held by the Idaho STEM Action Center on Feb. 28, along with Pocatello High School junior Rhea Kalivas. Another Idaho Falls student, Caroline Conley, had been named runner-up in the region.
All three, and the winners at the other two regional fairs in Idaho, had been eligible to compete at the annual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Anaheim, Calif., this month until the event was canceled over the coronavirus. Instead, the event has been renamed the Virtual Regeneron Fair and will open Monday with online displays from 1,255 student finalists around the world.
While the projects will not be judged as some fairs were canceled and never got to name winners, the week-long event will be free for the public to register for and see the competing projects. The event will also feature a series of live and recorded talks during the week about COVID-19 and the growing role of women in STEM fields.
Sanders' project is a comparison of different approaches to training an artificial intelligence program and won the fair's category for math and computer science. Conley's project, which looked at the effectiveness of environmentally-friendly cleaning products, won the environmental science category this year. Idaho Falls High School students also won three of the other four categories this year.
Interested people can register to see the science fair projects and speeches by visiting societyforscience.org/isef.