The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Rising inflation and inadequate education funding have left local school districts juggling which needs they have the funds to meet as children are beginning to walk through the doors.

