The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Rising inflation and inadequate education funding have left local school districts juggling which needs they have the funds to meet as children are beginning to walk through the doors.
Teachers are spending hundreds of dollars — some are spending thousands — of their own money on school supplies that the district can't afford to give them.
Though there have been annual increases in recent years in state funding for education, state funding comes with limitations as to how it can be used, said Scott Woolstenhulme, superintendent for Bonneville Joint School District 93. Districts have not seen a dedicated line item in state funding that would allow for teacher supplies or curriculum.
"There are real deficits that we have as a district," Woolstenhulme said. "The specific initiatives funded by the state give us very little to no ability to help our teachers with those day-to-day needs or even our district's needs."
Teachers from both District 93 and Idaho Falls District 91 say they aren't faulting their respective districts for the shortfall but instead are focused on lobbying for more support from the state.
Julie Nawrocki, a teacher at Skyline High School and president of the Idaho Falls Education Association, said that the last couple years have brought big changes within District 91, whose officials have begun to be much more supportive financially than in the past.
"If you walked through my classroom right now, I could show you endless things that I purchased with my own money, it would be nearly everything I have," Nawrocki said. "But our district really wants to provide equal opportunities for students and that means that anything a student needs to achieve success, the district needs to provide it, that is a big change."
Though Nawrocki credits the change in support to a general focus shift within the district, she also says that much of the added support has come from the federal government's pandemic relief funds.
Nawrocki has purchased classroom sets of rulers, scissors, glue, red pens, notebook paper, graph paper and more as she says that she does not want any student to come into her class with an excuse for why they cannot learn.
Alongside children's educational needs, teachers also buy things for their classrooms that lean more toward the aesthetic problems they see with the space.
Nawrocki recently covered her desk with contact paper as the dated furniture was turning green and peeling.
"We do not do what we do for the money, we always put the students first," Nawrocki said. "We want to see every single student succeed. Teachers are not going to say they are sorry for spending the money or say that they will never do it again because they see how the way they decorate makes the students feel excited, they see the supplies furthering their education, they need that stuff."
Brittany Horrell, a second-grade teacher at Tiebreaker Elementary School and Bonneville Education Association president, has spent more than $6,000 in her six years in District 93.
"In past years I have bought pencils, crayons, books, toner, a pet turtle, things for bulletin boards, a treasure box for students, snacks if they come in hungry," Horrell said. "I do not want to come off as complaining, I love what I do and am passionate about teaching children but I have spent thousands of dollars. Teachers are not paid enough to spend thousands of dollars on these type of things.
"We do not necessarily have to spend this money, no one is forcing us in most cases to go above and beyond in our classrooms but we want children to be comfortable, we need them to be inspired so that they are ready to learn.
Because of purchases necessary to keep the school running efficiently, Tiebreaker's budget quickly depleted leaving her to buy the class sets of books, individual books and items to support the curriculum on her own, Horrell said.
Horrell said there are funding discrepancies within the district's schools and she's sometimes had to buy supplies that she feels the district should provide. She said she felt responsible for giving her students the same education they would receive in the district's nicest schools.
Teachers who spoke with the Post Register shared that, like with any job, they expect small work expenses. Employees might buy things to make their desk nice or perhaps decorate their office but they are not decorating the desks of 25 other people, buying shoes for them if they fall apart, feeding them if they are hungry and getting the supplies they need to complete their work.
"I have spent my own money on students far past their need for school supplies," said Megan Dallimore, a kindergarten teacher in District 93. "I have purchased lunches, coats, shoes and hygiene kits for multiple students."
With the average Idaho teacher being paid $39,278 a year, and those in the 90th percentile still coming in below $60,000 a year, teachers are not making adequate yearly incomes to reimburse their classroom spending.
"If my husband didn't work I would not have these supplies," Horrell said. "I would have to make Amazon wish lists for supplies for my students. It would take me years and years to have a classroom prepared to teach students."
Tiebreaker Principal Brianna Tuckett expressed frustration that she doesn't have the funding to meet all the needs for classrooms and students. But she is proud of the dedicated work her teachers bring to the job.
"We love the kids," Tuckett said. "We love what we do. Any educator will tell you that we do this because we are passionate about teaching and the future of these students. It is a joy to be a part of a kids progress and to watch them learn and grow.
"Here at Tiebreaker and probably throughout the hearts of educators everywhere, we do what is best for the kids even if it is harder for us. That is a motto that we live by."