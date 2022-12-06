view of female feet on starting block ready for a sprint start GettyImages

The Rocky Mountain Middle School track team received a $8,800 grant from the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and Brooks to purchase much-needed equipment.

 Getty Images

The Rocky Mountain Middle School track team started its last season with no place to practice and a lack of necessary equipment; its next season will be largely different as the team received a $8,800 grant from the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and Brooks.

"When I came into the track and field program at this school, we were in the red," said Rob Morris, a seventh-grade teacher and track coach at Rocky Mountain Middle School. "The school couldn't afford to get us the equipment we needed, equipment that every other school I have coached at had. I won't stop applying for grants until my athletes have everything they need to train equally and be successful."


