The Rocky Mountain Middle School track team started its last season with no place to practice and a lack of necessary equipment; its next season will be largely different as the team received a $8,800 grant from the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and Brooks.
"When I came into the track and field program at this school, we were in the red," said Rob Morris, a seventh-grade teacher and track coachat Rocky Mountain Middle School. "The school couldn't afford to get us the equipment we needed, equipment that every other school I have coached at had. I won't stop applying for grants until my athletes have everything they need to train equally and be successful."
The grant will bring the school's team out of debt and give itthe ability to purchase some much-needed equipment.
DICK'S and Brooks have been partnering since 2020 to give under-resourced athletes the chance to participate in track and field and cross-country, helping more than 725,000 kids in 2021 to participate in the sports they love.
Morris has been a coach for nearly 40 years at schools throughout the region, some as close as the neighboring district, Idaho Falls School District 91. He said that if his students had what they needed they would win and have fun doing it.
"We needed this grant really badly," Morris said. "Before, if we wanted to practice, we had to go to Bonneville High School to use their equipment. We would wait until their kids were all done and then maybe we would get a chance to use it. My students were throwing discs off the parking lot into the grass. It was unacceptable"
Morris started as an assistant coach at the middle school in 2021 and realized quickly that the students had none of the equipment they needed.
"No throw circle, no safety net, we had no high jump equipment at all, I do not think it is very equitable."
From applying to receiving the grant, Morris was pleased to say the process took less than a month.
"This affects me because it gives my athletes an equal chance at the sport, helping me to feel like I am doing all I can for them and it helps them because it's a lot more fun to have your own equipment, it makes them feel like they can accomplish anything," Morris said.
The grant is currently being considered for Bonneville Joint School District's grant matching program and Morris is hoping it will pass, allowing the district to match the funds the team received and awarding them an additional$8,800 to finish purchasing needed equipment.
