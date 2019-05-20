Voters in several eastern Idaho counties will make decisions about their property taxes on Tuesday.
Swan Valley School District 92 voters will vote on a $420,000-a-year, five-year supplemental property tax levy, a substantial increase from the current $40,000-a-year five-year levy. The biggest chunk of the money raised would be spent on expanding the school gym, with substantial amounts also going toward upgrading the school's heating system and buying a new school bus. Money would also go toward enhancing school security, repairing the playground and cracking sidewalks, upgrading the phone and fire safety systems and replacing the high school shuttle car.
Fremont County voters will decide whether to approve a $340,000-a-year supplemental Ambulance District levy. According to the Rexburg Standard Journal, this is the district's first request for additional funding in its history. Most of the extra money will go toward capital needs such as buildings, equipment, ambulances and medical diagnostics, with 13 percent going toward personnel costs.
Voters in the city of Menan will decide whether to approve a $40,000-a-year two-year supplemental levy. The money would be used for street repairs and to buy equipment, as well as to create a city reserve fund for unforeseen expenses.
Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322 voters will decide whether to approve a $200,000-per-year, two-year levy. This is a renewal of the existing levy.
And Bear Lake County School District 33 voters will vote on a $650,000-a-year, two-year supplemental levy. This is a decrease of $100,000 a year from the current levy voters approved in 2017. The district uses the money to offset state funding cuts over the years, according to a flyer on the district's website. This election comes two months after Bear Lake County voters rejected a proposed $49 million bond to build a new middle school.
Also on the ballot in Idaho Falls are two Idaho Falls Auditorium District seats. Steve Vucovich is running unopposed for election to a four-year seat on the auditorium district Board of Directors, and Lezhai Gulbransen is challenging board Chairwoman Terri Gazdik for her six-year seat. Vucovich was appointed to the board earlier this year to replace Jill Kirkham after she resigned.
Check your county websites for polling locations and more information. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.