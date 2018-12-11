Madison High School grad to serve as Weber State University President

Lyman boy does great.
That statement could serve as a possible headline in describing the success of Brad Mortensen, who was recently chosen as the 13th president of Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
He replaces President Charles A. Wight, who announced in May his plans to step down. Mortensen will begin his new role in January.
“President Mortensen brings both institutional familiarity and broad perspective to his new role as president of Weber State University,” Harris H. Simmons, chair of the Board of Regents, said in a news release. “He is widely respected by our community partners and is a thoughtful and effective higher-education leader.”
Mortensen said he’s thrilled to be named as the university’s next president.
“I am honored to be selected to lead Weber State University and to help chart the next chapter for this great institution,” he said in a news release. “As a Wildcat for the past 14 years, I know firsthand that Weber State has strong ties to our community and is committed to the success of our students. That’s been our hallmark for 130 years.”
The university’s 21-member Presidential Search Committee narrowed the candidates down to a pool of four finalists before choosing Mortensen.
Mortensen started serving at the university in 2004 as the vice president of the school’s University Advancement. He’s been in that capacity for the past 11 years.
“That involves our fundraising with donors and alumni,” he said. “It’s working with the state legislature and other government entities and marketing. It’s about our community outreach and economic development efforts.”
A 1989 Madison High School graduate, Mortensen later served in the Korea Pusan Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return, Mortensen attended and graduated from Ricks College (now Brigham Young University-Idaho) in 1993 with a degree in political science. He later earned his master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University. He also earned a doctorate in education leadership and policy from the University of Utah.
Mortensen and his wife, Camille, who is originally from Sugar City, are parents to 23-year-old Brynn, 20-year-old Cameron, 17-year-old Colette and 13-year-old Brooks.
The son of Leon and Barbara Mortensen, Brad Mortensen says he never imagined that while growing up he would someday become the president of a university.
“I always kind of wanted to work in education for a long time,” he said. “I thought I’d want to be a teacher and a coach. Those relationships I had with my teachers and coaches meant so much to me. I got in a different lane a little bit, but I’m still devoted to trying to promote education for others throughout my career. It started with that relationship with my teachers in Rexburg at Madison High School, junior high and elementary school.”