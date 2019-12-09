A Madison Middle School teacher will be heading south for her holiday break. Very, very far south.
Sharee Barton will be spending two weeks in Antarctica as a recipient of the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship by the National Geographic Society. She is one of 45 fellows selected for the program this year, all of whom received a fully-funded trip aboard a Lindblad Expeditions ship to explore a remote part of the world and bring the experience back to their classroom.
Barton said she spent nearly three months working on her application and outlining why she would be a good fit for the fellowship. She received her teacher certification from the National Geographic Society a few years ago, one of the prerequisites to apply for the fellowship, and serves as the regional director for the GeoChallenge program.
In her application, she ranked Antarctica as her number-one destination — ahead of destinations including the Galapagos Islands and the South Pacific.
“I love exploring the outdoors, and I thought, ‘What is one for the most remote places you could go to? What does the world look like in a place that has the least amount of human impact?’” Barton said.
The Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship is named after the National Geographic Society’s chairman emeritus Gilbert Grosvenor and run in partnership with Lindblad Expeditions. This year’s class of 45 fellows, selected from K-12 teachers across the United States, Canada and a military base in Japan, is the largest in the program’s 13-year history.
All of this year’s fellows attended a National Geographic workshop in Washington, D.C., in April, where they learned how to promote their expedition and agreed to be program ambassadors for the next two years. In the months since, they’ve used an online platform to stay in touch and share details about their expeditions.
“Our teachers on later trips have the advantage of sharing ideas about the expedition with their students and with each other before they go,” said Alison Szopinski, senior director of the education community for the National Geographic Society.
Barton and two other teachers will leave Dec. 27 for the Antarctic Peninsula and return to the states Jan. 9. They will spend 10 days exploring the area’s islands and glaciers with a team of deep-sea divers, researchers and photographers and spend the nights aboard their ship. Antarctica is internationally recognized as a scientific preserve, which limits who can spend the night on the continent.
Barton said she was keeping an open mind about how to use the trip to help teach her students. She did think that learning about life in one of the world’s most remote places could be inspiring to some of them.
“I’ve taught school for 31 years, and one of my largest concerns is the emotional health of my students, who are living in a more inhospitable world then I was when I was a child. I’d like to bring back the examples of these organisms from Antarctica so students can draw comparisons to see how they survive and thrive in such an inhospitable place,” Barton said.
The deadline for the 2020 fellowship closes Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. and the 50 teachers who are accepted will be contacted by the end of February.