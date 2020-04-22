After four years of teaching at the same school, Daniel and Darcy Lundquist developed a plan to limit how much they talked about work at home.
The two enjoyed talking about their students and could easily share stories all day, but they wanted to keep some time for themselves during a normal day. Those limits are harder to keep now that home has become their main classroom and they could be called on to help anytime between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
"It's not constant contact all the time, but you'll have a parent text you at 8 (p.m.) to ask you what the day's assignment was and you can't just say, 'Sorry, I'm done for the day.' I want get back to them and help that kid out," Darcy said.
The Lundquists make up half of the core teaching staff at Swan Valley Elementary School, the only school in the Swan Valley School District. Darcy teaches third and fourth grades, Daniel teaches fifth and sixth grades, and between them they have 27 students to work with and keep engaged with online classes as the school ends the year remotely due to the coronavirus.
Daniel grew up in Swan Valley and was excited to start teaching at the school four years ago. Darcy is originally from Seattle and had heard early on from her family there about Washington state's rollout of school closures and online learning. The Lundquists got together with the rest of the staff to start laying the groundwork for them to make the same switch.
"It turned out to only be like a week's advance notice before we actually closed down, but I think it was a little bit of an edge," Darcy said.
On March 16, the Monday after the first reported confirmed case of the virus in Idaho, Swan Valley began the early rollout of its online learning program. Some families had already started to pull students out of school to keep them home but were convinced to come back that evening to finish the preparation. Families came through the school gym to make sure the kids were signed up for the online learning platforms and pick up iPads, as the school had one available for every student.
"Every single kid had one assigned at the beginning of the school year," Principal and Superintendent Michael Jacobsen said. "They have not allowed them to take them home in the past, but in light of this we decided to check them out to the parents."
Internet connections for the rural families have been a little more problematic. A survey the district conducted over spring break said that 90% of families had some level of internet access at home, but in many cases that turned out to be a cellphone hotspot. Swan Valley ended up as one of the cities that received a free temporary Wi-Fi location from Silver Star Communications.
The Lundquists have the assignments for each day ready to post before 8 a.m. to make them available for the students who prefer working early. Later in the morning, they go to Swan Valley to stream their live math class videos, since they were among the families who only had home internet through a hotspot.
Over the last few weeks, the Lundquists learned when the best times are to start grading and when different students prefer to do their work. Daniel's class had been halfway through a monthlong D.A.R.E. project when the school shut down, so he had the officer involved call in remotely to finish the program. Students peppered him with questions, excited to have another person to talk to.
"I had to teach myself don't get onto that call until 9:59 and 59 seconds because the kids are usually there already, and they are chatting, chatting, chatting until I log in. They want to have that social time before class, and I usually have students stay on a long time after class too," Daniel said.
The success of classes can also depend on the weather. When it gets nice toward the end of spring, students naturally get more excited about being outdoors and lose focus. When the weather gets too bad, like the snowfall they had Wednesday, it can make the students focus but also disrupt the strength of some of their home internet systems.
"Now our teachers know that on cloudy days they're going to have some hiccups," Jacobsen said.
While the Lundquists felt they were in a groove with teaching and could keep up lessons through the end of the year, both said they preferred to have classes return if possible.
"If you do online school, it's because that fits your lifestyle or your home life. Nobody here signed up for online school, all the kids were forced into it. We're grateful to have the platform so they can continue to learn, but it's not ideal," Darcy said.