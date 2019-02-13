Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Secondary Education and Interim Superintendent Chad Martin was named the new superintendent during Wednesday’s board of trustees meeting.
Martin was selected over fellow finalists BYU-Idaho Teacher Education Department Chairwoman Karla LaOrange and Butte County School District 111 Superintendent Joel Wilson.
Details of Martin’s contract are planned to be negotiated with Board Chairman Angie Robison.
Former Superintendent Lisa Sherick retired in January.
In other news, the board appointed Leanna Poole as the new Zone 2 Trustee. She will serve out the remainder of former Trustee Keith Nelson’s term. Nelson resigned in January.