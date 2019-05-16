Mastery education model finds success at Rocky Mountain Middle School

On a door of Rocky Mountain Middle School’s vocational building, a poster can be read that embraces the idea school administrators and teachers expect from their students.
“Your mother does not work here. You will have to pick up after yourself,” the sign reads.
The poster is a nod to the personal responsibility that is required for success for students in school’s mastery education pilot program.
Rocky Mountain Middle School is one of just 34 schools in Idaho that uses the mastery education model — a model that replaces the traditional top-down classroom model with more flexibility for students to master core concepts at their own pace.
Rocky Mountain is one of three area schools using the model, but is the only one in the area that employs a “project-based” learning model in tandem with its mastery education objective. It’s been teaching students using those models in tandem for four years. This means students learn traditional subject matter at their own pace and then are graded primarily on collaborative projects.
Students receive 70 percent of their grade based on projects that tie multiple class concepts together (one seventh-grader, inspired by what they learned in science, made a topographical map of a civilization out of cardboard for their World Civilizations final project).
“We live in a world where we sometimes put kids into a structure and make them do things they may not want to do,” Rocky Mountain Middle School principal Thomas Kennedy said. “We want to help students reach self-actualization and give them advance opportunities.”
There are 150 students in Rocky Mountain Middle School’s program, “Team Jaguar.” And most of those students accomplished something different last Thursday.
Some watched YouTube videos on their laptops, learning algebraic concepts visually. Others relaxed from the stresses of their school work by playing “Go Fish.” Some were working with Rocky Middle School math teacher, Angela Pipinich.
Some are ahead in their classes. Some are behind. But they all have the same goal: mastering the school’s curriculum. Some work toward that goal through traditional classes. Others help tutor classmates. Others work independently on laptops.
“What we focus on is what they need at this point in time,” science teacher JoyLynn Gleave said before sitting down with a student to discuss their goals for the day.
Rocky Mountain, American Heritage Charter School and Salmon Junior/Senior High School were the three area schools to be a part of the original pilot program, which was launched in 19 school districts after the program was expanded during the 2015 legislative session.
American Heritage Charter School Principal Shawn Rose said the sixth- through 12th-graders at that school still follow a structured bell schedule, but the mastery education model allows the charter school to follow its business and “patriotic” curriculum more easily. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders follow a more rigorous schedule. As students go up in grade, they gain more autonomy, Rose said.
“It’s all about how you implement it,” Rose said. “We’ve been doing mastery education, really, for a long time in education. We’re still trying to challenge kids on the high end but also help kids who may have been lagging behind.”
Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, the chairman of the Senate’s Education Committee, supports the idea of mastery-based education.
“I think it’s what we should be doing more and more of,” Mortimer said. “We need our students to be able to progress at their own rate. I believe with today’s technology and with changes in our education system and with (more standardization), I think mastery education is something we’re going to see more and more.”
Despite support from such a high-ranking legislator a bill that would’ve doubled the funding for the statewide initiative to $2.8 failed during the 2019 legislative session. However legislators approved expanding the number of participating districts from 19 to 40.
Hillcrest High School Principal Scott Miller said the high school will pilot a mastery-based program next school year.
Rocky Mountain English teacher Kirsten Bates, as well as Principal Kennedy and math teacher Pipinich said the pilot program has been positive overall for the school, though data on whether the program actually prepares students for future grade levels and Idaho’s standardized test is scarce.
Kennedy said 74 percent of seventh-graders on Team Jaguar who took the overall language/literacy arts ISAT were proficient last year. Fifty-eight percent were above proficiency, Kennedy said. Fifty-eight percent of all seventh-graders at Rocky Mountain Middle School met grade level expectations for English n 2018, according to data by the Idaho State Department of Education.
“I don’t want to say its better (than a traditional classroom model). It’s just different,” Kennedy said. “From the data we’ve collected, kids are on par.”
Most mastery education students interviewed by the Post Register said they liked the change. Eighth-graders Tate Funderburg and Landon Larsen said they enjoyed the freedom to work on their own.
Bonneville School District 93 Board of Trustee Greg Calder said he endorses the model though he did worry about getting everyone in a school district on board to completely change the way students are educated.
“It makes a ton of sense in a world we are living in,” Calder said. “All jobs require workers who have the ability to master things that are more complicated than they were 50 years ago. My fear would just be the high standard, collectively, for families and students to accomplish and meet.”
“It’s the right goal, but I worry about who is going to bear the brunt of that responsibility,” Calder added.