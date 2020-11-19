Rocky Mountain Middle School will be the home of a new mastery education program in Bonneville Joint School District 93 beginning next year.
The PRAXIUM school system will be available for middle school students in the district during the 2021-2022 school year. Students in the program can be enrolled at either of the current middle schools in District 93, or at the upcoming Black Canyon Middle School, and travel to Rocky Mountain Middle School during the day to attend the mastery classes.
According to the district’s website, PRAXIUM is a “student-centered educational system that promotes relevant learning while allowing flexibility in both time and teaching methods.” Under the mastery approach, students progress through subjects at whatever rate they are able to demonstrate at least 80% knowledge of the material. Teachers hold large workshop-style classrooms to cover topics in a larger group and mentor individual students to address specific needs.
“It’s hard to say what a typical day looks like. Lessons are so individualized for the day because it’s really based on where they’re at in their learning,” Rocky Mountain assistant principal Scott Thunstrom said. Thunstrom will become the principal of the PRAXIUM program next fall.
The move toward the mastery system is the next step in Idaho’s effort to make mastery-based learning available for all students. The state Legislature established a statute in 2015 to move the state further toward a statewide mastery system as the goal for schools, saying it was in students’ best interest to receive ”more personalized and differentiated learning.”
Rocky Mountain and American Heritage Charter School were the only two locations in eastern Idaho that were part of the pilot program for schools run by the Idaho Mastery Education Network. One-fourth of students selected randomly at the beginning of school were enrolled in the mastery classes.
“We’ve seen success from students who struggled and need more time, and success from students that have always excelled in school. There is not stereotypical student that works best here,” Thunstrom said.
About 200 students have gone through the mastery program at Rocky Mountain each year since the program began in 2015. Thunstrom said the first year of PRAXIUM could see that enrollment grow closer to 300 students.
For students looking to continue that learning method in high school, Hillcrest High School is the only school in District 93 that offers a mastery-based program during ninth grade.