The Mayor's Scholarship Fund announced Monday the dozens of locals students who will receive scholarships and funding to prepare for higher education.
In total, 56 students from Bonneville County were named as this year's scholarship recipients and received shares of $48,000 in awards. The Mayor's Scholarship Fund has been supported by Idaho Falls' mayors since 2006 and provides scholarships to students in grades 8-12, primarily to help them go on to attend colleges and universities in Idaho.
There are four categories of scholarships given out: Senior Awards, Senior Legacy Awards, CEI Awards and Promise Awards. The Promise Award is the smallest award and the only one available to students who aren't seniors.
Scholarship Fund Executive Director Leslie Pincock said that the number of applications and the size of the awards were both down slightly from the previous year. Pincock attributed the decline in applications to not being able to attend in-person scholarship days at high schools due to the coronavirus.
The pandemic was the predominant theme of the personal essays submitted by the roughly 200 students who applied for the awards.
"There was a current of optimism and positivity from those kids. They faced challenges this year and knew it was up to them and their attitude for how they would handle it," Pincock said.
More than half of the awarded students (33 out of 56) this year attend Bonneville Joint School District 93. Another 16 students came from Idaho Falls School District 91, while the remaining seven attend Watersprings School.
Hillcrest High School senior Rylie Roberts was one of the six recipients of the Senior Legacy Award, given to students who had previously received a Promise Award from the fund at a younger age. Roberts said she used that $250 to cover AP test fees and sending transcripts to colleges.
"It's really exciting to get this award, and confidence building. It gives me a lot of hope for the future because college is expensive and this will help me push forward," Roberts said.
Roberts said she works three part-time jobs, including helping to take care of her great-grandparents, in addition to her classes at Hillcrest. She plans to study teaching at Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall.
In place of the normal gala event held for the award recipients, the Mayor's Scholarship Fund will hold a live virtual broadcast on March 31 where Mayor Rebecca Casper and other local leaders will congratulate the winning students.