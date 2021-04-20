A small new private school is in the works for the west side of Idaho Falls.
Acton Academy Idaho Falls is being prepared to open at 1980 West Broadway St. in September. Founder Candace Sekyere said the school will have 10 to 15 open slots for elementary school students during its first year and she expects to expand into middle and high school ages down the line.
Sekyere, who holds a bachelor's degree in education from Brigham Young University-Idaho, taught high school art for five years in Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. She was looking for private school options for her oldest daughter, but could not find an existing school in Idaho Falls that went all the way through high school.
"When I came across Acton Academy, it rang true with all of my education beliefs and it gave a long-term solution for my daughter," Sekyere said.
The first Acton Academy was opened in Austin, Texas, in 2009 by oil billionaire Jeff Sandefer. The model has expanded to hundreds of private schools across the country and as far away as Romania and Australia. Heroes Academy in Boise opened as part of the network in 2017 and an Acton Academy is also in the works for Twin Falls.
The Acton school model operates similarly to a Montessori school, where the emphasis is more on student collaboration and self-driven learning than direct instruction. Acton schools add a year-round schedule and a focus on business and entrepreneurship skills, especially at the secondary level. The most established schools hold annual Acton Children's Business Fairs where students publicly pitch the projects they've been working on.
"We want them to just say, 'Hey, I sold something and made some money. That was fun, and I want to try again.' That's the spark that leads to everything else," Sandefer told Inc. Magazine in 2017.
The location on West Broadway has not been officially obtained. Sekyere will present her plans for the property on Thursday to the Idaho Falls Board of Adjustment, which will then vote on granting a conditional-use permit for the school.
The school will be staffed by Sekyere and one "guide" who will lead classes.
"The guide turns over the system to students and becomes a fly on the wall to observe and oversee. They're not the main source of learning," Sekyere said.
Sekyere said she expected the West Broadway location would be a temporary location for the school until it grows enough to add higher grade levels in a few years. She said the school already has received referrals of interested local parents through the national Acton system but the school won't start enrolling until the location is finalized.
Tuition for the Acton Academy in Idaho Falls will be $7,425 per year, broken up into 11 months of installments.