Editor’s note: Over the coming weeks the Post Register is profiling graduating Bonneville County seniors.
Bonneville High School senior Mathew Miller says he wants to one day help find the cure for cancer.
Ever since his grandmother died of breast cancer, he says he's been passionate about researching cancer and human cells. His main goal is to be a pediatric oncologist.
"This may sound cheesy, but I want to contribute something to the world," Miller said. "I want to be able to provide for a future family, too, but I also want to leave my own signature on the world like doing something in the medical field no one else has done."
"Anytime someone brings up cancer, I just want to know more about it," Miller added.
Miller will attend Brigham Young University this fall to study biology. Originally he looked at Ivy League schools such as Yale and Harvard but ultimately decided to take a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and head to Provo, Utah.
While his aspirations may seem grand and idealistic, Miller has spent the past four years working hard academically to achieve his goal.
He has a 4.3 weighted GPA, was Bonneville High School's student council vice president and played tennis for the Bees. He took AP biology, AP English language, AP English literature, AP U.S. History, pre-calculus, calculus and economics.
Bonneville High School History and Government teacher Curtis Vickery said Miller showed "natural leadership" in the classroom and described him as insightful and compassionate.
"Academically, he's a champ," Vickery said. "He's a kid any teacher would like to have."
Miller said he also enjoys discussing philosophy, morals and ethics outside of biology and science.
Socially, he said his time at Bonneville was "overall good" as well as a time in his life where he achieved growth, confidence and maturity.
"I like to be challenged," Miller said. "I like when I learn something, and I can come back and apply it to a conversation or situation. I like the parts of school that can be used in a real situation."