Tens of millions of dollars in grant money for Idaho students have been awarded and will begin arriving for families in the near future.
The grants are provided through the Strong Families, Strong Students program set up by Gov. Brad Little in the fall to assist students whose learning was impacted by the coronavirus. A total of $47.4 million dollars in grants were announced by the Idaho State Board of Education on Thursday, divided among 18,465 families who applied for the program. The remainder of the $50 million in federal virus relief funds used for the grant program went into administrative contracts.
First priority among applicants was given to households who earned less than $50,000 in 2019. Less than half of the 40,000 applicants to the program received a grant, though many did not fully complete their applications, and State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield said additional resources could be on the way.
“The Board is working on other initiatives to address this by using coronavirus relief funds to provide mobile devices to students through their schools to help close the ‘digital divide’ between students who have access to technology for remote learning and those who do not,” Critchfield said in a statement Thursday.
Families can use the funds awarded to them to get reimbursement for education-related purchases they have made since March. Those reimbursement applications must be filed in ClassWallet, the online vendor managing grant distribution, by Jan. 8.
The grants also can be used for new purchases related to education between now and June 30. Those purchases could include computers and computer software, internet connections, tutoring and course fees, or even child care costs.