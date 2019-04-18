Emotion Bowl 2018
Idaho Falls High School head football coach Pete Molino has officially resigned from the program's position, Idaho Falls School District 91 confirmed Thursday. 

Molino sent out his letter of resignation Wednesday to parents and athletes of the program announcing his decision to step down after six years as the Tigers' head coach. 

During Molino's tenure, Idaho Falls made the playoffs four times and finished 26-33 overall. 

Molino will remain a member of the district's special education consulting staff, Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne  said.

Molino's position was listed Thursday morning. 

"My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to have led Tiger Nation football for the past six years," Molino wrote in his letter. "The kids have worked extremely hard."

