More than 1,500 students from Idaho Falls School District 91 left the Mountain America Center on Monday with countless avenues of information on summer internships, college applications, trade-school pamphlets and a head start on their bright futures.

The district's annual Career Fair featured more than 100 local businesses, companies and organizations — many of which set up shop in booths adorned with candy, swag and fun trinkets — that sought to help students learn about jobs and careers that can help them find a path to post-graduation success.


