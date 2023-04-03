More than 1,500 students from Idaho Falls School District 91 left the Mountain America Center on Monday with countless avenues of information on summer internships, college applications, trade-school pamphlets and a head start on their bright futures.
The district's annual Career Fair featured more than 100 local businesses, companies and organizations — many of which set up shop in booths adorned with candy, swag and fun trinkets — that sought to help students learn about jobs and careers that can help them find a path to post-graduation success.
This year's fair was bigger than ever as the added square footage of the city’s newest event center allowed for 30 to 40 new vendors, giving students increased opportunities and avenues to discover.
"It showed me a lot of different options I didn't even really know were out there," said Kaycee Warnberg, aSkyline High School junior. "I kind of came in interested in only one thing, but walking around and seeing all the booths really helped me to find a few more things that I want to look deeper into."
Warnberg visited with representativeswho helped her discover interests in a wide range of possible education options and careers ranging from cosmetology tocriminology and dentistry.
While some students came to the career fair open to new possibilities, some, like Skyline junior Earnest Dayley, came dead set on finding information on their dream jobs.
"I came here because I was really interested in specifically learning about summer internships with the INL (Idaho National Laboratory) and I knew they would be here," Dayley said. "I really want to be a nuclear engineer, but I needed a ton of information about the education that was needed and I had questions about summer internships."
Dayley said the fair was important to him because it directly affects his future, his education and the steps that he needs to take in the coming months to make his dream come true.
The easy availability of the vendors helped to lessen the intimidating nature of programs and companies that previously felt foreign and unnerving for some studentsto even consider looking into.
"They answered all the questions I had while I was here and really made it easy," Dayley said. "It made me even more confident in what I thought I wanted to do."
Natalie Black, District 91's college and career adviser, said that what the students were gaining from this experience is exactly what she would have hoped for.
"There are so many industries that students aren't even aware of and this event is helping with that," Black said. "I had an ISU (Idaho State University) representative say that there were several students that were shocked to find out that they had campuses in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. This will just really give students an opportunity to start thinking about their future beyond high school."
While this year's event was different from those of the past, catering toward the district's sophomores and juniors, instead of juniors and seniors, district officials hope that the coming years will allow for the ability to handle all three grade levels at one event.
"We have goals of having the event over the course of two days where we can bring sophomores, juniors and seniors in, getting even more students in and ready for their future," Black said.
District Superintendent Jim Shank said the shift in who the event targets was due to the desire to have students begin learning about their options earlier in high school.
"It's incredibly important for students to understand that you go to high school to learn your basic curriculum but you have to start thinking about what comes after that," Shank said. “You need to think about college or careers and what the next steps will be. The whole idea here is to get them in here with people that are out in businesses and colleges and industries and help to inspire them to move forward. We really want to get the wheels turning.
"I think the sooner you can get the students thinking about their futures, the better. We want students to connect their future desires with their current curriculum as well as what comes after. It helps them understand why they are taking the classes they are and doing what they are doing, it gives them purpose."
