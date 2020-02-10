BOISE — The Senate Education Committee voted Monday to introduce a bill creating a committee to study Idaho's school content standards and recommend new ones.
The committee voted unanimously to print the bill, which is being sponsored by Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls. The resolution comes at a controversial time for Idaho's education standards — the House Education Committee voted last week to get rid of the Idaho Content Standards, the state's version of Common Core adopted in 2011. However, under the Legislature's rulemaking process both the House and Senate would have to sign off to repeal them.
Mortimer said he hasn’t reached any deals with the House on his proposal but hopes it can provide a path forward.
“I’m extremely hopeful this will come to some resolution, and the House will look at this in a favorable light or bring something that will work for them,” he said.
Mortimer said he expects it would take at least a year or two to develop new standards. He said he thinks it is important to start the process and bring people involved in education together to talk about it.
“I hope that it’s more rigorous,” he said. “I hope that it’s more beneficial to all our education stakeholders.”
Whatever happens with the bill, Mortimer said he plans to hold a committee hearing on the current standards either later this week or next week.