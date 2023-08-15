2023 National Teacher of the Year Peterson edited
Buy Now

Rebecka Peterson describes the relationship between integrals and teamwork in a presentation to College of Eastern Idaho faculty and staff Monday.

 DAVID PACE / dpace@postregister.com

Rebecka Peterson, the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, encouraged educators from College of Eastern Idaho to connect with students and listen to their stories during a fall in-service training Monday at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

Peterson began by focusing on the pandemic’s impact on education in America.


CEI Ripple Effect award recipients

CEI Ripple Effect award recipients

CEI President Rick Aman (far left) and Human Resources Vice President Heidi Moore (far right) present Heidi Moore (center left) and Jill Kirkh…

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.