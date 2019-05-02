Editor’s note: Over the coming weeks the Post Register is profiling graduating Bonneville County seniors.
Skyline High School senior Katie Nawrocki is trading out the cold, snowy mountains of Idaho for the sunny beaches of Tampa, Fla.
Follow graduation in four weeks, Nawrocki, a 4.0 student, will join the University of Tampa’s Army-ROTC program as she looks to study nursing 2,400 miles from her hometown.
In the first week of April, she received a National Army ROTC scholarship for nursing. She qualified for the scholarship based on her grades, test scores, leadership classes taken, an ROTC interview and a physical fitness test which her friend, Kelsey Matthews, helped her train for.
The ROTC curriculum for the University of Tampa’s includes 23 credit hours of instruction and, upon completion, will give students officer status in the U.S. military, according to University of Tampa’s website.
“(ROTC) is a way to keep me in shape in college,” Nawrocki said. “And it’s nice to know you’ll have a job and future plans after you graduate.”
When she arrives in Tampa next fall, she’ll already be more ahead of the curve than some of her classmates.
Nawrocki received her certified nursing associate’s certificate from the College of Eastern Idaho and started taking college courses through Idaho State University — partially through the help of her mom, Julie, who is a statistics and math teacher at Skyline and a concurrent credit instructor at Idaho State University.
“A’s have been super important to me,” Katie said. “I got one B in high school. ... There’s nothing I can do about it, and I felt bad about it, but in college, it will be probably different. I probably won’t get straight A’s, probably.”
Nawrocki said she joined Tampa University’s ROTC program to help her pay for the private institution. University of Tampa costs $41,128 for students enrolling in the upcoming year (tuition, room and board and mandatory fees), according to the university’s website.
After originally contemplating the Gonzaga University and the University of Utah, Nawrocki said she finally decided on Tampa after visiting the campus while on vacation with her family.
The biggest draw for her? The weather and a chance to get out of her comfort zone. She said she wants to one day work in pediatrics or labor and delivery.
“I’m definitely nervous to move across the country,” Nawrocki said. “But my grandparents live close to there so I don’t think (the transition) will be super terrible.”