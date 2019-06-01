Idaho's new education task force will hold its first meeting Monday.
Gov. Brad Little, who announced the appointment of the "Our Kids, Idaho's Future" task force about two weeks ago, will kick off the meeting with opening remarks, followed by discussions of various introductory and organizational matters. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Stueckle Sky Center at Boise State University's Albertsons Stadium.
Little, who talked about improving education frequently during last year's campaign, said in his State of the State speech in January he intended to create another task force to make recommendations for the next five years of education policy. Little's task force is modeled on a similar one created by his predecessor C.L. "Butch" Otter that has largely driven the last five years’ of Idaho education policy. The new task force is scheduled to wrap up its work late this year and make policy recommendations the 2020 Legislature could implement.
Eastern Idaho will be well represented in the discussions. Among the task force's 25 members are Melaleuca lawyer Katherine Hart, Idaho National Laboratory Deputy Director for Management and Operations Juan Alvarez, American Falls High School teacher and 2019 teacher of the year Mark Beitia and all three lawmakers from Bonneville County's District 30.
Idaho Education Association President Kari Overall, a Boise teacher who is on the task force, said the four priority areas for the task force Little identified — teacher recruitment and retention, school safety, security and facilities, school funding, and helping underserved and rural districts — are the same as the IEA's priorities. Rural districts, especially, have trouble drawing teachers, and Overall said steps such as loan forgiveness programs, improving mentoring and support with professional development and help with housing in small rural districts are all things that should be discussed.
"We'd like to see a comprehensive approach to teacher recruitment and retention," Overall said.
While the task force will discuss school finances, Little doesn’t plan to ask it to develop recommendations regarding the state’s school funding formula. Lawmakers have been discussing updating the formula for the past several years, and this was expected to be one of the biggest issues of the session when lawmakers convened in January. However, the only bill that passed was one to gather more student data. Overall said her preference is to wait to gather two or three years' worth of data before talking about making any changes.
"We believe we need to hold off on the funding formula for now," she said.
After making deep cuts to education spending during the recession, the state has been increasing education spending by an average of about 6 or 7 percent a year since 2015. Overall acknowledged these increases but said more needs to be done, pointing to U.S. Census data on school revenue per student released in May showed Idaho to be dead last out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
"Despite large investments since the recession, we're still at the bottom," Overall said.
When the task force discusses facilities, Overall said she hopes they talk about how to help districts that have trouble paying to maintain their buildings. This is another problem, she said, that is often more severe in rural districts than in wealthier urban ones.
"In many cases, districts just simply aren't able to get bonds passed," Overall said.
Six Republican and two Democratic lawmakers are on the task force, including the House and Senate education committee chairmen and members of leadership from both parties.
“Idaho’s education system is critical to our long-term success. The legislative approach to education has had numerous shortcomings," Minority Leader Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said in a statement last month. "In many ways, we are failing our students. The stakeholders on this committee recognize that better opportunities for our students are vital to Idaho’s future prosperity.”
“The legislators on the task force are committed to extending and improving the recommendations of the first task force,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise who is on the Education Committee. “We have a large group of individuals with various backgrounds who will provide the expertise necessary to help us improve graduation rates, teacher salaries, dual credit opportunities, and many other areas for Idaho students.”
Idaho Freedom Foundation Vice President Fred Birnbaum panned Overall and Idaho Association of School Administrators Executive Director Rob Winslow's calls to raise teacher pay, in a column Friday headlined "Idaho's education task force is just political cover for more spending." The influential libertarian group has been taking a more vocally skeptical view of public education this year. IFF head Wayne Hoffman wrote in February he opposes the concept of public schools, calling them "the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today." The IFF has also become increasingly critical of public schools on social media; to give just one recent example, it has recently been promoting a giveaway of the book "Unschooled," which advocates for self-directed learning at home in place of traditional schools.
"Since Otter’s task force report came out, more than $400 million additional dollars per year have been spent for K-12 education," Birnbaum wrote. "Before simply adding more money to the system, as Overall and Winslow suggest, a detailed review of what was spent over the past five years and what has been achieved is in order. Cherry-picking statistics to grope for more money is no foundation for improving outcomes in Idaho’s schools."