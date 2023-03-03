Elevate Academy Idaho Falls, the fourth of the Elevate public charter school locations in the state, is preparing to break ground in the city and is receiving more than $600,000 to get its school off the ground.
The academy’s grant funds were part of a $1.9 million grant approval, made possible by federal funding from Idaho’s Communities of Excellence Federal Charter Schools Program. The nearly $2 million was split between four separate public charter schools in the state and was awarded through Bluum, a Boise-based nonprofit that supports charter schools.
The federal charter school program received $22 million in funding in 2018 to be allocated over five years.
According to a Bluum news release, “90% of these dollars have flowed to public charter school sub-grantees for school start-up, school replication and school expansion. A little more than 7% has been utilized for state-level technical assistance activities and program evaluation/research and less than 3% of this award on grant administration.
This was the seventh and final round of grant awards under the terms of this competitive grant.
“It’s a grant that helps to support the number of high-quality public charter school seats across Idaho,” Elevate Academy Idaho Falls Principal Logan Waetje said. “The grant especially helps students in the most rural and needy areas. Our school is a 100% ‘at risk’ school, which means that every student that will attend here is considered at risk by the state, that was part of our qualification for the grant.”
Elevate Academy Idaho Falls officials said the awarded funds will be used to purchase a fleet of buses for the school as well as technology for students.
Elevate Academy, with three other locations in Caldwell, Nampa and Post Falls, works to serve at-risk students and has expanded throughout the state. Its officials have been working for nearly two years to bring a location to Idaho Falls.
Waetje was working in administration for Idaho Falls School District 91 when he met the founders of the Elevate program.
“I thought that bringing the academy to Idaho Falls would be a really good idea based on the model of the school and the changing atmosphere of education,” Waetje said. “There are several options in the community for alternative programs and education for high school students but none for middle school and there are many at-risk students in those grades but the district doesn’t have the options to serve them in that same way. Here, we can do that.”
Waetje became a “new school fellow” as part of a grant fellowship program through Bluum and worked hard to bring the school here with the help of the Elevate founders.
Elevate Academy Idaho Falls is founded on the belief that students from all backgrounds deserve the opportunity to engage in an educational program that is meaningful to them, and that provides a direction and sense of purpose for their future, the Elevate website said.
To begin instruction and the building of a charter school, the organization must go through an authorization process. Most charter schools are authorized by the state’s charter commission but can be authorized by a local school district or college.
Elevate bought property from Bonneville Joint School District 93 and will break ground in June. School officials originally planned to open the school’s doors in August but due to supply chain issues and other complications they were forced to move the open date back a full year to August 2024. The school does not currently have a designated address but will be built on the 7-acre lot behind Lincoln Alternative High School, on the corner of Lincoln and Ammon roads.
“The last two years has been a lot of planning, designing, researching, writing a charter for the school and working to get authorized through Bonneville Joint School District 93,” Waetje said. “District 93 was really interested and helped with a lot of research. They saw a need for what we were bringing and helped us become authorized. Their support has meant so much and it really shows us how much they care about the students.
Close to the end of 2023 the school will begin accepting applications on a lottery basis. In year one there will be 44 seats open for students in sixth grade, 66 for those in seventh and eighth grade, and 78 for ninth and 10th graders, with full capacity being 332 students. By its third year, the school will serve students from sixth to 12th grade and will be at full capacity with 488 students.
