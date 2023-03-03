Elevate Academy Idaho Falls, the fourth of the Elevate public charter school locations in the state, is preparing to break ground in the city and is receiving more than $600,000 to get its school off the ground.

The academy’s grant funds were part of a $1.9 million grant approval, made possible by federal funding from Idaho’s Communities of Excellence Federal Charter Schools Program. The nearly $2 million was split between four separate public charter schools in the state and was awarded through Bluum, a Boise-based nonprofit that supports charter schools.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.