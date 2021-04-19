A project to build new athletic practice fields for Idaho Falls High School received its first batch of funding from the school district.
Idaho Falls School District 91 trustees unanimously voted last Wednesday to dedicate $2 million to spend for the first phase of developing a practice field complex near the intersection of 49th Street and Holmes Avenue. Parents and boosters from the high school will attempt to raise an additional $685,000 to add dugouts and other nonessential improvements.
The first phase of the project will create a baseball field, softball field and at least one football practice field at the property. The district fund also covers the cost for building a road into the new field complex and setting up bathrooms.
Brandon Lee is a parent in the district and coaches for the Bonneville Youth Soccer League. He presented the phase field plan designed by athletic boosters and Horrocks Engineering to the school board.
“By no means will it be anything super-fancy,” Lee said in an interview Monday. “But it allows our kids to play in a safe environment and gives them the facilities they need for all of their sports.”
Last week’s vote was the culmination of nearly a year of work by IFHS parents and boosters frustrated by the school’s limited facilities. The football teams practices in the detention pond between the high school and Ravsten Stadium, a location that frequently floods with debris and trash. Baseball and softball teams pay to use the fields at Tautphaus Park.
“We are trying to take the sports that are currently playing and practicing off-campus, using city-owned fields, and create places that are controlled by District 91 for them to practice on,” said Pat Lloyd, director of athletics at Idaho Falls High School.
With little space to create new fields next to the high school, the parents began looking at other land the district already owned. The 49th Street property was the proposed site of a new high school during Idaho Falls’ unsuccessful bond attempt in 2017.
The group officially proposed the idea of building the practice field complex to the board of trustees in November, who told them to go forward with a design. The plans shown last week leaves space right alongside 49th Street that could be used for a new school building down the line.
Final approval for the project is dependent on getting a conditional use permit from the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning committee later this month. If the county approves the permit, the fields will go out for bids from construction and landscaping companies.
Lee said the fields probably wouldn’t be ready to host practices before fall 2022, unless boosters could afford to install turf instead of waiting for grass to grow. What specifically goes into the fundraising for the fields will depend on how much different sports at Idaho Falls High School work together.
“We’ve always had individual and separate booster clubs for each sport. So once this gets moving they’ll have to determine whether they combine efforts or have each sport raise funds for their own portion,” Lee said.
Future proposed phases of the field include adding another baseball and softball field, building tennis courts and soccer fields.