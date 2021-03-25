A new middle school and high school are preparing to open in Bonneville County for the next school year.
Black Canyon Middle School is being built on the east side of town for Bonneville Joint School District 93. Alturas Preparatory Academy, a secondary spinoff of Alturas International Academy, will be located in the former Sears location inside the Grand Teton Mall. Combined, the two schools will welcome around 1,000 students when they open this fall.
Black Canyon Middle School
Nearly 21 months after it broke ground to the east of Thunder Ridge High School, Black Canyon is nearly complete.
The middle school was funded by a $35.3 million bond passed by district voters in March 2018. The construction work done by Victor-based Headwaters Construction Company has been on time and slightly under budget, allowing the school to add rooms dedicated to students with developmental disabilities.
Craig Miller was announced as the school’s first principal in December. Coming over from the assistant principal job at neighboring Thunder Ridge High School, Miller said he’s been visiting the site multiple times per week as the school is built out.
“People are excited about the potential here. Everyone that I know keeps asking me to get them in for a tour,” Miller said.
The cafeteria and common area are located right off the school’s main entrance. At one end of the room is a raised stage that will be used for concerts, plays and other major school events. At the other end is a set of learning stairs, which serve as both a path in between both stories of the building and a gathering area.
Classes at Black Canyon are divided into five-room pods where students will spend the majority of each school day. Each pod has one room for the four core subjects, as well as a fifth room for electives. The doors to each pod classroom are roll-up garage doors to allow the flexibility for classes to collaborate or spread into the central common area.
Eighth-grade science teacher Sarah Jennings brought a measuring tape to one nearly-finished classroom Wednesday to start thinking through how her room might be laid out. Jennings teaches at Sandcreek Middle School but jumped at the chance to transfer over to the new building.
“As soon as they announced there would be a new middle school, I wanted to work here,” Jennings said. “Opening a new school is such a great opportunity to build a culture from the ground up.”
Miller said that all but one teacher of the school’s 40 teachers had been hired as of Wednesday morning. The school will begin hiring coaches, office staff and other employees in the upcoming weeks.
The gym was the most completed part of the school as of this week. The hardwood floor of the basketball courts was finished earlier this month, including the logo for the Black Canyon Storm. An elevated blue-and-gray track circles the gym on the school’s second floor.
Miller said the school should be completing all major construction by the end of April. Furniture and electronics will be moved in over the next two months.
Alturas Preparatory Academy
While Black Canyon is being built from the ground up, Alturas found a way to build its new school into an existing building.
The academy is under construction on the south side of Grand Teton Mall, in the location that was once a Sears. Michelle Ball, Alturas International Academy’s founder and executive director, was inspired by the similar approach taken by Gem Prep for its school in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. Alturas is even using the same general contractor for its renovation.
“We can’t bond, and we can’t afford to build a new facility, so we have to be creative with how we accomplish this. And this will be perfect,” Ball said.
The new Alturas school is largely funded by grants and donations. The mall space was purchased with a $1.76 million grant from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation over the summer. More than $1 million has since been provided by a combination of the Idaho charter school nonprofit Bluum, Idaho Central Credit Union and individual donors.
The new school will teach students between 6th and 10th grade for its first year, with the other high school years coming down the line. Alturas had a lottery this spring to fill the 313 seats in the building.
Alturas will even have green space. The school purchased a section of the mall parking lot, in addition to the 73,000 square-foot storefront, and will turn part of the asphalt into a field for soccer and other sports.
Brian Bingham, who has been the principal at Alturas International Academy since it opened, will be transferring to the new school. He said that the school is almost fully staffed and that it hasn’t been hard to sell teachers on the school’s potential.
“I’m really looking forward to showing what a different environment lets students achieve in a classroom,” Bingham said.
Alturas Preparatory is the only school in eastern Idaho that’s certified for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program. The high school will be applying for certification with the higher-level IB program. If it’s approved, Alturas will be able to provide IB diplomas in addition to traditional high school diplomas.
While its location may seem like a possible distraction for students, Ball said that students shouldn’t expect to be sneaking off into the mall; there are no interior doors between the school and the storefronts, and the office will be located next to the main door.