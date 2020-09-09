Nearly 1,000 students began their school year in Idaho Falls School District 91 on Tuesday with a slate of online classes.
District officials announced the creation of the new all-online option for students in early August. In the two weeks that enrollment was open, 970 students out of the roughly 11,000 total enrolled in the district opted into the virtual K-12 classes.
The district's online school was created quickly because it relied on partnerships between existing online schools. Elementary school students will be instructed through Florida Virtual School, while the older students will be taught through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy.
Pat Gyles, director of D91 Online Academy and manager for the secondary level school, said enrollment was twice what the district had projected. That demand meant moving 17 elementary school teachers over to the online school, passing out hundreds of Chromebooks through drive-by events last week and creating the custom classes for older students with the statewide program.
"IDLA kind of bent over backwards to accommodate all of our students. I know they had done a couple rounds of hiring before we jumped on board, and I know they did another after," Gyles said.
Renee Nelson, who oversees the K-6 online program, said that Tuesday's first classes went smoothly apart from families who lost connection because of the windstorm. The first class talked through the details of the online learning system with parents of the roughly 500 enrolled students.
"It was a lot of the same things they do for brick-and-mortar schools to get to know one another and get used to the classroom norms," Nelson said.
The majority of the material at the elementary level will be taught through packets and pre-recorded videos. Teachers will provide some regular live video classes to give students direct instruction and a chance spend virtual time interacting with their classmates.
At the secondary level, the district recommends that students limit their IDLA courses to four courses per trimester, which were all customized by the online school to only contain District 91 students and material. The district website says that students who want to take more classes will need to pay $15 per course.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 has offered online elementary and high school classes for the last decade, but the option is new for District 91. Nelson said that while many families were only taking the online courses because of COVID-19, she knew others had always been interested in an at-home option.
"Online is the wave of the future for education. All students at some point in college will have an online course, or will have to complete some online training for their job," Nelson said.