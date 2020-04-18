Three of the high schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 will have new principals next year, all promoted from within the school district.
A principal search committee made of district leaders, teachers and parents selected David England to take over at Idaho Falls High School, Josh Newell for Skyline High School and Michael Keyes for Emerson Alternative High School. All three were approved by the Board of Trustees during their meeting on Wednesday.
England will replace Bob Devine, who is retiring after six years as principal of Idaho Falls High School. England has been an assistant principal at the school for the last three years, served as principal at Linden Park and Theresa Bunker elementary schools for six years before that and has worked for schools in Idaho and Utah since 2002.
"Moving to the admin level, one of the benefits is that you're able to support teachers who are then able to support students. Your circle of influence increases and you're able to enact change," England said.
As the principal, England hopes to keep improving communication with his students and parents to help create widespread support for the high school's future.
Newell is moving to Skyline from A.H. Bush Elementary School, where he has been the principal for four years. Prior to coming to Idaho Falls in 2016, Newell taught at elementary and middle schools in Utah, Arizona and Hawaii.
Newell said he wanted to make the switch in order to have an impact on more students right as they were preparing to enter the real world. While he has coached high school football in two school districts, this will be Newell's first job on the education side of a high school and he expected to see a learning curve once he made the transition over the summer.
"I'm not looking to jump in and change everything right way, that's not how I view this job. I want to make sure I know who these people are and build some solid relationships first," Newell said.
His position as principal at A.H. Bush will be taken over by Becky Harmon, who's currently the assistant principal at Dora Erickson Elementary School.
Before being selected to replace Robin Busch after she retires at the end of the year, Keyes has been a science teacher at Emerson for the last eight years. He said that Emerson is the only school he's wanted to be at, both because he likes working with the students there and because of Busch's impact on the reputation of the school.
"People will think as an alternative school as a school where the ‘bad kids’ go, with a lot of air quotes. She changed that an turned into a school of choice, where students actually want to come here and we have a waiting list," Keyes said.
Keyes plans to be hands-on as the principal, visiting classrooms as much as he can to work with teachers and students to create the connections that he thinks will best help them learn.