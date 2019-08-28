Beginning Tuesday, a new school access protocol will take effect for visitors at elementary and middle schools in Idaho Falls School District 91.
The new plan will allow the school offices to more closely monitor who is coming into the school during the day by making sure all visitors are seen by a school employee. Every elementary school except for Temple View Elementary will follow the new plans, as will Taylorview and Eagle Rock middle schools.
The schools’ front doors will be open, but the doors from the office into the school will lock and unlock according to a set schedule, a district news release said. Office staff will grant visitors access to the school after they check in at the office.
In the morning, the office doors will unlock 30 minutes before the start of school and lock 15 minutes after the start of school, the release explained. In the afternoon, the office doors will unlock 15 minutes before school ends and will lock 30 minutes afterward.
"Overall it's a lot safer for the kids because we know who's going to be in the schools and when," district spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said.
At schools with one main door, visitors will have to buzz in through a Ring video doorbell that sends a video feed to the school's secretaries and, in some cases, to the principal's office. Wimborne said that the video feed from the doorbells is not saved by the school or district.
Schools that have a vestibule and two sets of doors will have the first set unlocked and funnel visitors through a school office to check in and pick up a badge before going further into the school. For events before and after school is in session, there also will be a Ring video doorbell that can be used to request access.
At Hawthorne Elementary School the second set of doors was installed during the previous school year and the new protocol has been in place for a few months. Principal Katie Francis said that the school sees dozens of parents coming in during the day, especially for the preschool program, and most parents have quickly accepted the new method for entering the school.
"I think it's streamlined the process because the parents know the expectations are for them when they come to the school," Francis said.
The new security system has also been accepted by the students at Hawthorne, who will let staff members know if they see anyone in the hallways who doesn't have the correct badge from the office.
The entire cost for the new security system at the schools, including the renovations needed at five of the elementary schools and both middle schools to create vestibules, is estimated at $580,000.
District 91 has also added a fourth resource officer from the Idaho Falls Police Department to patrol its schools this year. Officers will be posted at both middle schools as well as at Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools.