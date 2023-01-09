Debbie Critchfield photo with full permissions
Buy Now

Debbie Critchfield

 Mallory Wilcox

Following Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address Monday, new Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said she’s pleased with the governor's continued focus on education.

Following Sherri Ybarra's service from 2019-2022, Critchfield defeated Ybarra and Branden Durst in May's Republican primary before easily dispatching Democrat Terry Gilbert in November's general election. She was sworn into office on Friday.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.