Three days after selecting its next superintendent, Idaho Falls School District 91 is headed back to the drawing board.
The Idaho Falls school board voted to pick Eric Pingrey as the next superintendent during a board meeting Tuesday morning. On Friday morning, Pingrey withdrew his acceptance of the job to take the open superintendent job in McCall-Donnelly School District.
The Idaho Falls school board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday to discuss where the superintendent search will go next.
"This (is a) competitive field. I know Mr. Pingrey will be successful in McCall, and I wish him well," school board chairwoman Lara Hill told the Post Register via text.
Pingrey comes from a superintendent job with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District in Walker, Minnesota. He was approved for the superintendent job in Idaho Falls by a 3-2 school board vote Tuesday. The other finalist for the position was James Shank, a former principal in District 91 and the current superintendent of Cassia County School District.
Karen Echeverria, the director of the Idaho School Boards Association, has been working with Idaho Falls during the superintendent search. Echeverria said the district was negotiating with Pingrey on the details and addendums to the standard superintendent certificate prior to his announcement Friday morning.
Pingrey and Shank attended a meet-and-greet for the superintendent finalists at Taylorview Middle School on Monday. Pingrey then attended a similar event for the McCall superintendent search on Wednesday night, which he was en route to when District 91 made their hiring decision Tuesday.
The incoming superintendent will succeed George Boland, who has been Idaho Falls' superintendent since 2006 and is retiring at the end of the school year.