For more than 20 years, L.J. Krumenacker has followed his dreams and hunted prehistoric fossils, but never in his wildest dreams did he believe that one of those discoveries would carry his name.
"It is such an honor to be recognized in this way," Krumenacker said. "I am used to helping name things after other people, this is the first time anything has ever been named after me."
"Pemphix krumenackeri" was unearthed by Christopher P. A. Smith, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Burgundy in Dijon, France, and his co-authors, Sylvain Charbonnier, James F. Jenks, Kevin G. Bylund, Gilles Escarguel, Nicolan Olivier, Emmanuel Fara and Arnuad Brayard, which helped to publish their findings.
Smith and his colleagues were able to name this fossil after Krumenacker because after extensive research, they found that the crustacean was a new discovery and had not yet been recorded.
This lobster crustacean, which now carries Krumenacker's last name, was in its prime 250 million years ago and does not have much resemblance to the lobsters of today.
"The specimen of Pemphix krumenackeri measures about two inches long and is very different from the lobsters alive today," Smith said in an Idaho State University news release. "Krumenackeri’s closest modern relatives are a few rare species of lobsters found in the South and Central Pacific Ocean, near Australia."
The crustaceous-age, fossilized lobster was found deep within a site Krumenacker first discovered as a teenager in southeastern Idaho's Bear Lake County.
More information about this discovery can be found in the Journal of Paleontology.
“We named the lobster for L.J. because he is the person who discovered the Paris Canyon fossil site where the lobster was found,” Smith said in the release. “The site is home to the Paris Biota, which features extremely rare marine fossils from the Early Triassic period between 240 and 250 million years ago.”
Krumenacker shared that his discovery of the fossil site was surprising to even him, who said that to his knowledge, nothing had really been found there since the early 1900s.
"Around 2002 I went out to the land because I read about a shark spine fossil that had been found there in the early 1900s," Krumenacker said. "I got out of my car and cracked open a rock to find like seven shark teeth. I investigated this site more over time and found other fossils including shrimp, which are really rare."
Krumenacker has found new inspiration from Smith's discovery as well as the opportunity to lend a helping hand at the site in search of more species.
"I usually focus on dinosaur stuff but I have learned so much more about these crustaceans, mollusks, sponges, sharks and fish that we find in these deposits," Krumenacker said. "It's helped me sort of broaden my horizons with what I do for research."
Krumenacker is not only a paleontologist but is in the work of inspiring others to get involved in science. As an adjunct professor at Idaho State University and the College of Eastern Idaho, affiliate curator at Idaho Museum Natural History and seventh-grade teacher of life sciences at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot, Krumenacker reaches science enthusiasts of many different ages.
“I want to do the best I can to support my family and add to the body of knowledge about our amazing natural world,” Krumenacker said in the release. “I work at ISU and CEI so I can stay involved in research and college-level teaching. I teach at MVMS because I love teaching and working with the students. My hope is to eventually be able to have a full research and teaching position at the college level. Until then, I‘ll continue to — hopefully — instill a love for science in my seventh-grade students.”
Krumenacker has been very successful with paleontology in Idaho. In June the Post Register reported on his newest discovery, a fossilized femur of a Tyrannosaurus-like dinosaur found in Bonneville County. It is the first tyrannosaur fossil found in Idaho and the oldest bone of a cretaceous-age tyrannosaur found in North America, according to Krumenacker.