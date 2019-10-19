More than half the teachers in the region who received Master Educator premiums this year came from Bonneville and Idaho Falls school districts.
The State Board of Education announced earlier this month that more than 1,200 veteran teachers across Idaho were awarded the premium, a $4,000 per-year bonus over the next three years. The recipients make up the majority of the 1,400 teachers who applied for the bonus by the July deadline by submitting an extensive portfolio of their work with students.
A list provided by the State Board of Education shows that Region 6, which stretches from Bonneville County to Custer County, had 164 teachers who received the premium and three of the seven districts that had the highest number of recipients. Bonneville Joint School District ranked third in the state with 60 teachers who received premiums, while Idaho Falls School District had 33 and Madison School District had 28.
Rodney Rapp is among the educators in District 93 who received the premium. Rapp is currently the district's instruction and curriculum specialist but he has been a teacher in District 93 for 14 years and taught first-grade classes in Idaho for decades. He said that he applied for the premium to show the impact that experienced teachers could have on students.
"The process was arduous and the sense of accomplishment is satisfying. As I look at the other recipients that I know, I am honored to be ranked among them because the caliber of experienced teachers in Idaho is exceptional," Rapp said.
The premiums were originally scheduled to be awarded Sept. 1 but were delayed for a full month by the State Board of Education to further review some applicants. Rapp said that he knew several other teachers in the district who were worried about actually receiving the premium they had applied for and felt qualified to receive.
SBE spokesman Mike Keckler said more teachers could receive the bonuses over the coming months as teachers who were rejected appeal the decisions.