Thousands of copies of the same book were passed out to Idaho Falls School District 91 students Tuesday for the annual "One District, One Book" program.
The annual program gives the same book to every family in the district's elementary schools to read between now and Feb. 21. For families with multiple kids in elementary school, the book was given to the youngest student in the family.
This year the district is giving out 4,300 copies of "Frindle" by Andrew Clements, a best-selling young adult novel about a fifth-grader who creates his own word that was first published in 1996.
"We have to find a book that can spark a high interest but is at a readability level that works for all of our grades," Linden Park Elementary School Principal Kris Smith said.
Linden Park was one of two schools that kicked off the program with a school-wide assembly on Tuesday morning. The students were shown a video made by all the district's principals introducing the book and outlining the program before they returned to their classrooms to receive their copies.
Kindergarten teacher Brittany Murphy helped pass out the books to every student in her morning and afternoon classes. She said that while not all of her students could read at the book's level, they were excited to be part of the school-wide event and have a book to read with their parents.
Throughout the week, school officials will encourage students to keep reading by asking trivia questions about the book during announcements or having classroom activities based around the book. There will also be questions sent home for students to work on with their parents.
"We want to promote opportunities for kids to read out loud to their parents and parents reading out loud to the students," district Director of Elementary Education Kelly Coughenour said.
The books were paid for by a combination of district funds, parent donations and a grant from the Maeck Family Foundation.