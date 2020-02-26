Tuesday's work session offered the most complete glimpse yet into the potential cost and scope of Idaho Falls School District 91's next bond, although board members plan to keep looking into other possible additions for the high schools.
The most recent order of magnitude cost estimates by Bateman-Hall would call for an $85 million bond, with about two-thirds going to high school renovations and one-third to additions at the district's middle schools. Using a current surplus of collected property taxes to pay off its existing bonds, Superintendent George Boland said the district could run that bond while lowering the tax rate by up to $50 per $100,000 in taxable value.
"We could get a bond passed, reduce taxes and save on interest for future payments. That's the triple crown," Boland said.
District 91's current tax rate is $419 for every $100,000 in value and has been above $400 since the last successful bond was passed in 2012.
The cost estimates call for $11.8 million to expand both of the district's middle schools, adding a new wing with around 18 classrooms to each school to move sixth-grade students into the schools. Additions and remodeling to Skyline High School, including a new secure entrance, four more classrooms and two science labs, would carry an estimated price tag of $14.7 million.
Hummel Architects provided two estimates and rough sketches for the potential work at Idaho Falls High School. A plan to fill in the school's east side with a two-story building was estimated at around $27 million, while an alternative plan to add a three-story building to the south end that would cross 7th Street and a section of the south parking lot would cost closer to $39 million.
Board members unanimously leaned toward the three-story addition, with many citing the extra space it would provide to the school. Hummel's plans for the three-story addition would provide nearly double the number of classrooms as the infill while needing a shorter construction time and less disruption to the school because of its location.
"If we are able to get this passed, we might have 15 or 20 years until we get to do something else with the high school. We need to do something with a long-term effect," trustee Hillary Radcliffe said.
Boland and district officials have already been in touch with the city about what it would take to partially or fully close 7th Street to traffic if they went with that approach.
Trustee Paul Haacke expressed the most reservations about the three-story option, with concerns over how the expansion would affect parking at the south end of the school and how the larger addition would be viewed by voters.
"From the feedback that we got, some of the more traditionalists really want the appearance of the school to stay as it is. I think the infill meets that purpose," Haacke said.
Haacke, who called into the board meeting remotely, also urged the board to consider expanding the scope of the bond. He argued that the district would be doing students a disservice by not considering options outside the core needs of the buildings.
"I think we have a unique opportunity with this bond to put some pride into our schools and not just go with the bare bones," Haacke said.
He highlighted the district's need for an auditorium, an idea which had been dropped from the current proposal at Skyline. Other ideas could be brought back with cost estimates from the district's 2016 attempt at a high school bond.
The board members agreed to mull over the other features that could be provided for the schools without making the bond too expensive to pass. Another work session was scheduled for immediately before the March 11 regular board meeting to go over those details and help finalize the scope of the potential bond.
Time may prove a limiting factor in how much the current proposal changes before it hits the ballot. The district still hopes to run the bond in the May election, which would require the measure to be submitted to the county by March 20.