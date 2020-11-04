A group of parents in Idaho Falls School District 91 workshopped a plan during the fall to create a new complex of sports practice fields. The next phase of that plan is in the hands of the school board.
The proposed layout of the practice fields was presented to the board of trustees on Oct. 28 by Idaho Falls High School athletic director Pat Lloyd and former school board member Lisa Burtenshaw. The two of them and other sports high school boosters had outlined a plan that would let practice facilities for football, baseball and soccer be built on a section of district land on East 49th Street.
"The ultimate goal for us, 15-20 years down the road, would be to host games for our teams at the site. But you should start that with a practice field," Lloyd said.
The 58-acre parcel that would be used for the fields was purchased in 2017 as a possible spot to relocate Idaho Falls High School. Lloyd said that the practice fields could be added on a section of that property while leaving enough room for a school to be built there down the line.
Heather Thompson has two sons who play baseball at Idaho Falls High School. The baseball and softball teams have a dual-use agreement with the city to practice on the diamonds at Tautphaus Park and other parks, which can lead to some tight scheduling and a lack of home-field advantages.
"The high school is landlocked so it's not that the district doesn’t want to provide the fields for them, there’s just nowhere to go nearby," Thompson said.
Idaho Falls' football team regularly practices in the detention basin between the high school and Ravsten Field, where a variety of trash gets swept into the grass when there is rain or snow.
Burtenshaw estimated last week that the project would cost between $2 million and $3 million, depending on how much work was needed for the roads leading there and how many fields would be created. She said she expected the district would fund the project the same way it expanded the practice fields at Skyline High School — a combination of grants, in-kind donations from businesses and aggressive fundraising from sports boosters.
The likely next step from the school board would be hiring a civil engineer to formally review the land and certify the evaluations made by the booster group.
"This is on school district land so we’re patient. We recognize there’s a process that needs to be followed, and we want it to be done right," Burtenshaw said.
If the school board were to follow up on the proposal, two factors could lead them to vote on it later this year. District 91 leases the property on 49th Street to a farmer to keep the land active without building anything and will next negotiate that deal in January. An early spring start to construction might allow for pipes to be laid before the neighboring Idaho Canal fills with water and potentially let the soccer team practice there during the 2021-2022 school year.