With ever-growing usage of technology and smartphones, Idaho Falls School District 91 and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center want to improve the ways parents communicate with their children.
Forty-five Idaho Falls District 91 parents participated in the District 91 and Eastern Idaho Medical Center's workshop, "Connecting with my teen in a world I don't recognize," Tuesday evening. During the 90-minute discussion parents addressed contemporary usage of technology in schools and their concerns with how children use technology.
"The event was really to provide tools for parents who want to better communicate with their teens and build skills for improved relationships and help their kids navigate through adolescence," EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said.
The meeting, held in Taylorview Middle School's auditorium, had two sets of presentations: one by EIRMC counselor Brett Nelson and another by District 91's college and career adviser Rebecca Chidester.
Problems outlined at the event included kids spending too much time on their smartphones, lacking face-to-face communication skills and teenagers not being able to put their phones away during class.
Nelson's presentation introduced and discussed those issues — including how much children use computers, how family traditions change due to technology and social media — by comparing them to previous generations.
Nelson said parents can adapt to those changes by "embracing technology" and "creating more quality time with children."
"We are all different people with different ideas and ways to interact with people," Nelson said to the crowd. "We need to be able to listen to understand."
Chidester's presented parents different resources for postsecondary school — one slide showed the full cost of college across eight different public universities — as well as counseling resources parents can use within District 91.
After presentations, Chidester, Nelson and Eagle Rock Middle School counselor Addie Priest fielded multiple questions from the crowd. Topics ranged from how to deal with anxiety and depression to bullying and how much time children should be on their phones.
"I was really pleased with the engagement out of the audience," Chidester said. "... To me as a counselor that means we are filling a need that exists in our community."
The seminar was the fifth, and last, event put on by District 91 and EIRMC to help parents understand "the world students and children live in today," Niemann said.
Other seminars included: anxiety and depression, teen suicide, teen rebellion, and how to appropriately talk to your children after a natural disaster or school shootings.
"Anything we can do to give parents and kids tools to navigate their education, their relationships and mental health care is important for us to do," Niemann said.