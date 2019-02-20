BOISE — A bill to bump starting teachers’ pay in Idaho to $40,000 a year over the next two years is headed to the full House.
The House Education Committee voted Wednesday to move the bill forward. The bill would increase the pay of teachers on the lowest three “residency” rungs of the state’s teacher pay scale, raising the lowest rung to $38,500 a year in 2019-2020 and $40,000 in 2020-2021. It would cost the state $3.8 million next year and $7.7 million the year after that.
Idaho has some of the lowest teacher pay in the country, lower than surrounding states, and has struggled for years both to attract teachers and to keep them from taking jobs in neighboring states.
Greg Wilson, a senior policy adviser to Gov. Brad Little, read to the committee statewide and district-specific statistics about Idaho’s high turnover rate and growing need for teachers as the population grows. In Bonneville Joint School District 93, he said, 24 percent of teachers in the first four years of their careers end up leaving. In Challis, that number is 31 percent.
“House Bill 153 aims to get those teachers trained and in Idaho classrooms, with the goal of mentoring them and paying them more as they progress in careers and (show) their commitment to our students’ success,” Wilson said.
Raising starting teacher pay to $40,000 a year was one of Little’s most frequently repeated campaign promises. Wilson said he decided to split it over two years due to this year’s lower-than-expected income tax collections.
“This is the fiscally responsible approach with a very challenging time this year,” he said.
Nampa fourth-grade teacher Samantha Eichner said she considered taking her first job in another state because Idaho’s starting pay isn’t enough. Many of her colleagues have part-time jobs on the side to make ends meet; she has three herself.
“While I strive to give 100 percent to all my jobs, the time constraint that these jobs require, it stretches me thin at times,” she said.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, who was a teacher earlier in his career and later instructed prospective teachers at Brigham Young University-Idaho, told the committee about a former student of his from Shelley who was “an extremely gifted teacher” but ended up not going into the profession.
“For him it was simple,” Marshall said. “It was starting salary. And he couldn’t do it.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, cast the only “No” vote. However, several lawmakers did say they would like to see more of a focus on raising the pay of more experienced teachers, which hasn’t increased as quickly as newer teachers’ pay.
“I’m concerned about taking care of those who have already been in the grind, who have proven themselves,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “Some of the attrition is not because it’s time to retire. They’re frustrated.”
Ehardt said many of these teachers want to continue working, “but they don’t feel valued and they don’t feel as if they’re receiving their proper respect. Pay is certainly part of it. Why aren’t we focusing on them?”
Wilson said Little wants to address retaining teachers as well as recruiting new ones in the coming years. However, Wilson said Little wants to bring together various education stakeholders to study the issue holistically and decide how to address it as part of a broader new five-year plan that will help shape the direction of education policy in the state.
“It’s going to require a big study about how that looks,” he said.