Kelsey Lemos made it until the spring of her junior year without missing a day of school. The coronavirus made it impossible to keep up that streak.
The final trimester of her junior year at Thunder Ridge High School was spent in online classes, which she did in between helping her younger siblings make their own transition to online classes. She briefly went remote again in the fall while quarantining after being exposed to a student with the virus.
"It was a challenge for sure," Lemos said. "I knew from the start that if I didn’t adjust to it early, it would take a hit on me."
Lemos was able to make it through the transition. She will be graduating summa cum laude from Thunder Ridge (the highest Latin honors available) and will be part of the first generation of her family to attend college. Her older sister initially broke the ground by attending Idaho State University a few years ago, and Kelsey plans to follow her there in the spring to begin the process of becoming an elementary school teacher.
Lemos said her mother encouraged her daughters to work hard, make it to college and eventually build a long-term career. She began fully throwing herself into schoolwork at a young age, once the family had permanently settled in Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Getting those honors meant staying up until 1 a.m. some nights to finish her homework. It also meant pulling away from playing team sports so she wouldn't have to divide her attention further.
"I've always been a perfectionist and overworked, overdid things. If you don’t put yourself in your work, then it has less meaning," Lemos said.
One event she made time for in the fall was the Powder Puff football game, one of the traditional senior year markers that still happened during the fall. Homecoming was a private event that was not sanctioned by Thunder Ridge. By the time prom was scheduled in May, District 93 had dropped its schoolwide mask requirement and the seniors who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine could get one.
Lemos said that change brought a sense of relief for many students, although she hadn't had a problem with the mask mandate or most of the other pandemic restrictions.
"It always felt like the complaining about masks, worrying about masks, was too much. When the mask requirement was lifted, a lot of people felt a sense of relief. And with the (vaccine) shots, people thought they could do even more," Lemos said.
Before heading to ISU in the spring, Lemos will head east to begin her U.S. Army enlistment. Basic training in Missouri starts in August and will be finished up in Virginia a few months later. Lemos said that she hoped serving her country would be worth delaying college by a semester.
Thunder Ridge High School is holding graduation at Melaleuca Field during the evening of June 1.