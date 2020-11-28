This year has brought sudden and nearly unprecedented changes to all parts of life. We want to hear from students about what that has meant in the classroom.
The Post Register is launching an essay contest for middle and high school students in Bonneville County to share their experience with school and classes. Essays can be up to 500 words long and should focus on how the coronavirus has affected their education and school activities since March.
The best submissions from local students will be featured in a dedicated section of the Post Register before the end of the year. A $50 Target gift card will also be awarded for the essay with the best quality of writing.
In addition to the essay, students need to include their full name, which grade level and school they are currently enrolled in, and whether they are willing to get their picture taken if their work is selected to run in the newspaper. All submissions should be sent to education reporter Brennen Kauffman at bkauffman@postregister.com by 5 p.m. on December 15.