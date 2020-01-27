Ask any sixth-grade teacher in town, and they'll say their students are a rare breed. The more than 800 sixth-grade students currently in Idaho Falls School District 91's elementary schools are at a transitional age and don't seem to fit in perfectly at the elementary or middle schools.
"They're old enough that they push against some of the assemblies and school events, but they're young enough that they still need the nurturing that I have as part of my teaching style," sixth-grade teacher Melissa Hiltbrand said.
In a few years, the district could see how the other configuration of the grade level looks. The school board is seriously considering holding a bond vote later this year that would build additions onto Eagle Rock and Taylorview middle schools, allowing them to transition the sixth-graders out of the elementary schools. Educators say the realignment would more closely match the middle school curriculum already being used by the district and free up space in the elementary school for all-day kindergarten and a growing population.
Superintendent George Boland stressed that any change is still several years away from being fully implemented. The earliest the bond vote for the middle school additions could be held is May, and Boland said it would take another two to three years to finish construction if it's approved by voters.
Still, the additions will be the first major change the board attempts for its decade-spanning facilities plan and the biggest change to the structure of the district since it moved ninth grade out of the middle schools in 2012. The potential impacts of the new system already are being discussed by some educators and parents.
"I don't think kids would suffer without the change, but the idea of giving them more opportunities is appealing," Sunnyside Elementary School Principal Kylie Dixon said.
The middle school additions, along with renovations to Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools that would likely be included in the bond package, were estimated to cost $78 million in October.
Boland said district officials had not been seriously considering moving their sixth-graders before it was recommended last year by Cooperative Strategies, a school facility consulting company. Initially, the consulting company and the district's steering committee had been looking for ways to free up space for all-day kindergarten throughout the district. A.H. Bush and Templeview elementary schools are piloting free all-day kindergarten programs this year, while Sunnyside Elementary School offers a fee-based kindergarten class.
"I would miss them dearly, but I would see a lot of opportunity for the school," said Fran Teske, a former sixth-grade teacher and principal at Westside Elementary School. "There's a lack of space here for intervention in K-3 reading, extended kindergarten, after-school programs."
The move also would hopefully have educational benefits for the students. District 91 already uses a curriculum built around K-5 students at one level and one for students in grades 6-8 at another. Keeping the sixth-graders in the elementary schools, which have shorter school days, makes it difficult to cover all of the subjects the district wants for them.
The proposal from Cooperative Strategies had nearly unanimous support from the steering committee and 60 percent public approval during a survey in October, with 25 percent against and the rest undecided.
Jill Phillips, a mother of three elementary-school students in District 91, said she saw the pros and cons of the proposed change. While she liked what the change would mean for school crowding and kindergarten, she wanted to be sure that it would also be good for the students being moved.
"There is still a gap in maturity level between sixth and eighth grade. Our kids are being exposed to things earlier than ever before because of their phones, and this could make those encounters happen even earlier," Phillips said.
She hoped the district would find ways to keep the sixth grade apart from the older students as they entered the new schools. Boland agreed, saying that was already how the schools approached seventh and eighth grade and that the additions would be designed to continue that model.
"You want to have some degree of separation but have a structure where you can integrate them when it's appropriate," Boland said.
More than half of Idaho's 24,000 sixth-grade students are enrolled in a middle school or junior high this year, according to records from the State Department of Education. Pocatello, Nampa, Blackfoot and Teton school districts all place sixth grade in middle schools. Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Boise make up much of the minority, with a combined 3,900 sixth-graders in their elementary schools.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 had its sixth-grade students attend middle schools beginning in 1991. It reversed the change in 2006, as its middle schools started becoming overcrowded and two new elementary schools opened in the district to take in the students.
Research is mixed about the best grade configuration for middle schools. A study from the University of Virginia released in August found that middle schoolers performed better across the board as part of a K-8 school system than at stand-alone middle schools. When a Washington school district moved its sixth grade in June, it cited a series of studies by Jurgen Combs supporting a three-year middle school and calling the grades 7 and 8 system the "worst configuration available."
Among the reasons commonly cited to support grouping sixth-graders into middle school is the changing maturity level of that age group. The average age of puberty in the United States has dropped from around ages 12-14 a century ago to age 11 in most children today. Because of that, many proponents of the grades 6-8 middle school model say it is more beneficial than the K-6 model.
In some cases, the sixth-graders already are traveling to the middle schools during the day. Students travel from all 12 elementary schools for sports practice after school and there are more than 70 students who travel to Taylorview Middle School this year just for the band class. For Taylorview band teacher Jennifer Haas, the change could make a a big difference in the makeup of their classes and the flexibility of their schedules.
"It wouldn't matter what time of day the band classes were. We have kids in sixth grade who take private lessons and could be in concert band. But they can't make the time work now because it's the second class of the day," Haas said.
While the middle schools had once held three grade levels, the district believes too much has changed in the last eight years to add a grade without expanding the schools. Clair E. Gale Junior High was converted into Compass Academy in 2012, increasing the demand at the other two schools as the district's enrollment continued to increase. The Taylorview band currently has so many students this year that Haas has split them into two sections, brass and woodwinds, that only play together once a week.
During the reconfiguration of ninth grade, the district largely required affected teachers to switch to one of the high schools. Boland said the district would be more likely to give teachers a choice between staying at their current schools or following sixth grade and becoming endorsed for a specific subject.
"There is always some level of discomfort and anxiety about what this change will look like, but I think there are many models to look at to make sure that if that transition is made, it's done with the best interests of all students in mind," Boland said.