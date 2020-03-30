Thanks to a donation from a local business leader, the Salmon School District has broken ground on a new gym.
Nep Lynch and his late wife Mary Ellen have donated more than $2 million to the Salmon Education Foundation to finance construction of the new gym, covering all expenses before transferring control of it to the district.
"It's such an overwhelming thing for us and the entire community. It is going to be, by far, the largest venue in Lemhi County other than the fairgrounds. This is a godsend, it really is," Salmon school board chairman Chuck Overacker said.
Salmon had been without a full-size gym since the old high school was condemned by the state in 2012 after the shrinking district was unable to afford necessary renovations. Students would stagger their times at the smaller junior high gym and the multi-purpose room at the elementary school, with some arriving at 5:30 a.m. or staying until after 8 p.m.
Several attempts to pay for the facility with a public bond have failed over the last five years, an issue that has affected multiple school districts across the state.
"They cannot get the community on board, whether it's too expensive or whatever else it is," said Bill Allen, co-chairman of the Salmon Education Foundation and a friend of the Lynches. "Part of it is that they think we just need a place for education, you stick on 2 or 3 million dollars to build a gym, and the voters aren't interested in that."
While the 94-year-old Lynch currently lives in Missoula, his ties to the Salmon community run deep. He built the Stagecoach Inn in 1973 and expanded it to 100 rooms before selling it. Lynch was also a member of the Salmon school board for several years before becoming the chairman of the Salmon Education Foundation and helping to provide scholarships to students.
Lynch and Allen began working on the scope of the project in November and officially broke ground for the new gym earlier this month. While Overacker, Superintendent Chris Born and other school officials are on the committee managing the gym's construction through the Salmon Education Foundation, all responsibility for the construction is separate from the district right now.
"We are on the school property but they are not paying a penny upfront for it. When it's done, we hand them the keys and it becomes their building," Allen said.
The completed building will have space indoors for two basketball courts and a practice gym along with locker rooms, concession stands and nearly double the capacity for events of the current largest school gym. Overacker was also hopeful the building would be large enough to allow for indoor track and pole vaulting practice during the winter.
The gym will be a single metal building, allowing the Foundation to move quickly ahead with its construction. The initial goal was to complete the building by November, but Allen said issues with the coronavirus and construction could push that back as far as next April.