Protesters have begun gathering outside the Idaho Falls School District 91 office, in an escalation to the opposition over the last week to the school district's plan to begin fall classes.
Around 10 individuals stationed themselves outside the district office on John Adams Parkway and at other spots near Idaho Falls High School early Wednesday morning. People carried protest signs for the D91 Teachers, Parents and Patrons United group and tents were set up to offer shade and masks for those in attendance.
The protest movement started in reaction to the Aug. 12 school board vote to reopen schools with students attending four days a week and teachers deciding about mask use in their classrooms. The four -day-a-week plan was created and approved during the school board meeting, unlike the other three phases of the D91 Reopening plan that had been created over the summer by steering committee meetings.
One of the people outside the school Wednesday morning was John Conquergood, who taught in District 91 for more than 15 years and serves on the Idaho Falls Education Association Response Team addressing the school reopening issue. He said the early response from drivers passing the event was largely positive.
"We've had a couple negative reactions but I think the small minority is against us. I think most people want to keep their children and students safe," Conquergood said.
An education association statement released Tuesday said the group would be taking an active part in the protests Thursday, in part because teachers have attended staff development workshops held by District 91 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Local union president Angela Gillman and Idaho Education Association president Layne McInelly are scheduled to give speeches at the event on Thursday morning.
A group called D91 Students United have also formed over the last few days to organize student efforts to have the school board overturn the current plan. Caroline Conley, a junior at Idaho Falls High School,