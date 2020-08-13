Before voting on the fall reopening plan Wednesday night, the Idaho Falls School District 91 board heard 90 minutes of comment from parents, staff members and others in the community. The vast majority of those who spoke during the public comment wanted to have kids physically in school and for fall sports to continue over the coming months.
Here is a selection of who spoke to the school board and what they said.
— Oakley Hussey, a former star football player for Hillcrest High School who now plays for Utah State University. Days after the Mountain West Conference announced that there would be no fall sports at Utah State this year, Hussey urged the school board to keep athletics going at the high school level.
"No practice, no games and no routine. I believe that's a perfect storm for depression, anxiety and overall mental collapse for those students," Hussey said.
— John Thomas, a former high school and college athlete. Thomas said that while he respected the desire to have fall sports and classes, there were too many unknowns about the long-term impact of COVID on children to risk returning them to schools.
"We are so close to a vaccine. We are three, six months away from having real change in this country. So we need to take a step back and decide that we don't know where we're at. We don't know the consequences of what we're dealing with," Thomas said.
— Kynda Roberts, professor of child and adolescent psychology at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Roberts pointed to research saying that most students learn best when they can cooperate with their peers and asked the board not to force all students into online learning.
"We respect the rights of every parent to assess the vulnerability of their household and choose the educational modality that best suits their need. To empower parents to do this, we need to make all options available," Roberts said.
— Jimmy Scrogun, father of several current and former students at Skyline High School. Scrogun told the board that he had been in and out of the hospital after testing positive for COVID in early July. He said that talking to doctors about how well most COVID cases recovered left him convinced that the benefits of sending kids back to school full time outweighed the risks.
"Going back to school for these kids is an important part of life and there are many more problems from COVID that are not from getting the disease. Everybody in this room has anxiety and depression from COVID, that's why we are here tonight," Scrogun said.
— Robbie Sleight, librarian at Fox Hollow Elementary School and mother of two children at Compass Academy. Sleight said her daughter had never struggled with her classes until they were held remotely this spring. While she preferred that students be able to attend school as much as possible this year, she asked the board to make sure any online classes that were held had better methods than last year.
"If we need to compromise with masks, OK, and if we need to compromise with hybrid, OK. And if we have to go to online school, please consider secure video chats. Please allow for more face-to-face even if it's remote," Sleight said.