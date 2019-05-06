Editor’s note: Over the coming weeks the Post Register is profiling graduating Bonneville County seniors.
Maya Redden has never lived in an environment where she was told she couldn't do something.
The daughter of two Idaho National Laboratory scientists, Redden will try to carve out a niche of her own this fall when she attends the University of Washington in Seattle. She'll study mechanical engineering and says she will eventually go to grad school.
She is considering future careers in environmental studies, aerospace, computer science, journalism and political science.
"One of the big reasons I came to Compass was because of the project-based learning," said Redden, who was also considered attending the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and Boise State University. "I like the idea of being able to make what I wanted to rather than just taking a test at the end of the class."
Her wide spectrum of career options and interests is not surprising.
An all-around student during her time at Compass Academy, Redden was involved in numerous projects across multiple academic topics during the past four years. She moderated a debate between House and Senate contenders in District 33 back in November, created a one-minute video about addressing micro plastics — small bits of plastics that pollute the environment — and, as a sophomore, and even created a topographical map out of sand, water and wood that can be found in one of the school's study hall.
Redden's SAT score was 1520, which ranks in the 99th percentile nationally, and she was announced as an Idaho Presidential Scholar candidate back in January. She has a 4.0 GPA and one of the top-20 SAT scores for females in Idaho.
"You can throw any challenge at Maya, and you know you're going to get 100 percent effort," Compass Academy Dean of Students Logan Waetje said. "She's really well-rounded. I'm curious to see what she goes into because she can do about anything."
Outside of the classroom, Redden is heavily involved in the school's theater and tech staff, where she gets paid to work with the school's lights and sound during performances. She also has a job with Idaho Falls Arts Council.
Redden said her passion for learning comes from her parents as well as her time overseas during the seventh grade in Denmark, where she studied at an international school and met students from different cultures.
"I think there's a lot more life stories I could be hearing if I got out of Idaho Falls," Redden said. "My parents aren't the type of parents that are very strict on me and my grades because they know I'm more worried about them than they are. I worked really hard to get a good SAT score."