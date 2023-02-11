filler

The 29th annual Idaho Prevention and Support Conference is scheduled for May 4-5 at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise and is sponsored by Optum Idaho and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.

The statewide conference aims to provide professional development for K-12 school personnel, including teachers, counselors, administrators, school resources officers and school nurses. While not directly part of the education system, conference officials also recommend that education stakeholders, youth development practitioners, community coalitions, law enforcement, juvenile justice, child welfare professionals and advocates for youth and parents attend the annual conference.


