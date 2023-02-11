The 29th annual Idaho Prevention and Support Conference is scheduled for May 4-5 at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise and is sponsored by Optum Idaho and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.
The statewide conference aims to provide professional development for K-12 school personnel, including teachers, counselors, administrators, school resources officers and school nurses. While not directly part of the education system, conference officials also recommend that education stakeholders, youth development practitioners, community coalitions, law enforcement, juvenile justice, child welfare professionals and advocates for youth and parents attend the annual conference.
Registration for the 2023 main conference and pre-conference activities are now open. Attendees may register for the two-day, in-person event on the conference website, whova.com/portal/registration/ipasc_202305/, for $175.
Through dozens of “inspiring keynote speakers,” interactive work sessions and countless networking opportunities, the conference’s official website said “attendees will strengthen their ability to cultivate supportive school and community climates for youth.”
Along with several day-of events, conference organizers also prepared pre-conference workshops and interactive sessions that will be available to all those that register.
Conference officials said the 2023 presentations will cover a range of topics, with talks from local and national thought leaders as well as front-line educators.
“This is an invaluable opportunity for anyone looking to expand the power and effectiveness of their outreach to students, schools and their larger educational communities,” said Idaho State Department of Education Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Hannah Crumrine in a conference news release. “This conference gives us a chance to prioritize thinking around the overall health and well-being of each of these groups.
The optional May 3 pre-conference session will be hosted by the Idaho AWARE Project and will cover Youth Mental Health First Aid Training (YMHFA), a protocol designed to teach parents, family members, educators, school staff tactics on how to help an adolescent who is experiencing a mental health or addiction-related challenge or who is in crisis, the release said.
Last year’s conference had more than 450 people in attendance.
