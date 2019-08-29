The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy issued a policy brief on “The Cost of College in Idaho” for students and the adverse effects it could have for the state.
Students are shouldering a higher proportion of the funding for higher education, and the state a smaller amount, than at any other time. In 1980, the state provided more than 90 percent of the operating funds needed by state colleges; this year the share is just more than 50 percent and is on track to dip below the amount provided by students soon.
At the same time, tuition costs for Idaho students at the four state four-year schools have increased sixfold since 1980. Inflation-adjusted costs for the 2020 school year range from $6,982 at Lewis-Clark State College to $8,304 at the University of Idaho.
While that trend mirrors the national rise in college tuition, the report was concerned about the potential cost of losing graduates. The percentage of high schools seniors who go on to college has decreased since 2012 and currently sits at 45 percent.
“High college cost is a threat to Idaho’s economy at a time when employers are demanding a more educated workforce and when workers with college degrees command far higher salaries,” the report stated.
Those who do continue to college are often saddled with thousands of dollars in student debt each year. Idaho was 12th in the nation for the percentage of students who took on some amount of debt, with the average graduate owing more than $26,000.
While the report largely focused on four-year schools, policy director Alejandra Cerna said that some of the same financial issues also limit what students can do at other institutions such as the College of Eastern Idaho.
“What we want to ensure, when we look at higher education, is that the barriers students face when to comes to colleges can be addressed for both four-year colleges and other secondary education,” Cerna said.
The Center for Fiscal Policy’s report did highlight a few more positive aspects of the state’s education scene. The Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, launched in 2013 and now the largest source of grant aid for students, helped its recipients earn one of the highest retention rates at state colleges, although the report did question whether the grants focused enough on Hispanic students and other minority groups in the state.