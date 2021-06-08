A state report in March found that Monticello Montessori Public Charter School repeatedly violated state code in how it handled the education of a special education student.
The Idaho State Department of Education received a complaint in February on behalf of one unnamed student at Monticello Montessori. The complainant claimed the school had committed multiple violations since September while setting up the student’s individualized education program, the customized set of goals and standards put in place to track the learning growth students with special education needs.
The final report, filed by state investigator Mont Hibbard in March, determined the school was out of compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act on eight of the nine allegations. A redacted copy of the state findings was first provided to Idaho EdNews by one of the parents involved.
The state report found that the school’s psychologist did not take a report provided by the family’s neuropsychologist into account when setting up this year’s education plan for the student. Monticello Montessori had also tried to limit the school psychologist’s hours to save money, a decision the report said was not based on the best interests of the student.
After setting the IEP in place on October 1, the school did not provide a copy of the educational plan to the student’s family for over a month. The report said the district had repeatedly ignored requests from the parents to hold additional meetings, and when a meeting was held in January, the school administrator severely limited the parents’ role.
“The District sought to curtail the Complainant’s opportunity to discuss the Student’s educational placement. The District sought to ensure its plan prevailed,” the report stated.
The report asked the school board to take multiple corrective actions, including reconvening the IEP team to set up a new plan and providing assurances of future compliance to the Department of Education. The school board approved those letters of assurance during its April 20 meeting.
The final investigative report was dated March 22. Three days later, the Idaho Public Charter School Commission received a separate complaint about Monticello Montessori that triggered a broader investigation into the school’s finances and practices.
The commission reports, along with investigative reporting by Idaho EdNews, found multiple other areas where the charter school was out of compliance. Thousands of dollars in expenses and reimbursements had not properly been documented in the required public documents. The school had also offered preschool classes that were not allowed under its state charter and did not provide health insurance for full-time employees.
The state investigations have shaken up the leadership at the 200-student public charter school. Executive director Erica Kemery had her contract with the school dropped effective June 30. Ken Globo resigned his position as school board chairman last week, shortly after voting to not remove Kemery.